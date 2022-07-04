Pro-choice activist speaks to Polish Parliament
This what a pro-choice activist said to members of Parliament in Poland, which has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe …
You will like also
Pro-choice activist speaks to Polish Parliament
This what a pro-choice activist said to members of Parliament in Poland, which has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe …
This woman chose to celebrate her sterilization
This woman's "reveal" video went viral online … for celebrating her sterilization.
5 WTF claims about reproductive health
"I trust women to control the intake of semen." Five times conservative politicians got reproductive health very, very wrong.
Is wine good for our health?
No, drinking a glass of wine each day is not good for our health. And this is backed by science.
Would men take a male birth control?
"That would destroy life for me." Would men take a birth control pill if it meant having the same side effects as women? Here's what they said.
Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok
"I feel like a lot of my life was quite literally stolen from me." Ex-Mormons are opening up about why they left the church ...
Some national pharmacy chains are limiting how many emergency contraceptive pills customers will be allowed to purchase.
Some national pharmacy chains are limiting how many emergency contraceptive pills customers will be allowed to purchase.
R. Kelly accusers respond to his sentencing
Singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Survivors of Kelly's abuse stood in solidarity and expressed satisfaction with the outcome.
1,300 pilots protest for improved contracts
Over a thousand pilots protested for improved contracts to help alleviate their workload. #protest #pilots #news
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.