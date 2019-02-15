Putting Wild Cats to Work
There are millions of feral and stray cats across America. Some cities have found a humane way to coexist with them — give them work.
New York City has tens of thousands of stray and feral cats
Instead of euthanizing, New York City is putting thousands of feral cats to work to solve the city’s rampant rodent problem. Kathleen O’Malley helps run the NYCFCI-- New York City Feral Cat Initiative. She tells Brut that the Mayor's Alliance believes that a working cat program is an excellent alternative to traditional pest control. Cats offer a natural nontoxic and pretty low-cost method of deterring rodents. If a cat kills a rodent, that is nature.
In exchange for food and shelter, the cats deter rodents and other unwanted pests from businesses and homes. The cats literally have nowhere to go. The shelter doesn't want them because they may have to euthanize them if they can't find placement for them. NYC Feral Cat Initiative is happy to work with homeowners or businesses who want to actually adopt these feral cats. It's what the industry calls a working cat situation, where the cats are brought to live in a backyard, for example, and they defend that backyard just as they defended that empty lot against rodents.
New York City has tens of thousands of stray and feral cats. Left unfixed, they breed prolifically. Trap-neuter-return, which is the humane and effective method of reducing the feral cat population by trapping humanely, neutering, and then putting them back outside because that's really the only life they're suited for. Then the cats stop breeding, but they stay in place and they are deterring the rodents in the neighborhood, which people who own homes appreciate. And over time, the population of cats grows old and dwindles, and eventually there may not be too many cats around. Instead of putting them to sleep, the city employed a compassionate strategy. Thousands of cats have been rehabilitated by the NYCFCI. Local officials hope this approach spreads to other cities.
Brut.
- 6.0m
- 9.7k
- 615
296 comments
Keith H.a day
Let me get this straight, we giving jobs to stray cats now, but not stray people? Wtf?
Natalie P.2 days
Why do people have to fight over this kind of stuff? I’m sitting here reading these comments because they’re so entertaining when I should be studying for my exams tomorrow. Come on guys seriously 😂😂
Brain W.2 days
Yo, exchange for food and shelter, maybe lay off so much food hahahaha
Alex S.2 days
That kitty is so fat!! Love it!!
Shelby H.3 days
such hard workers
Katie G.5 days
😊😊😊😊❤️❤️❤️❤️
Joshua M.6 days
❤
Demitrius W.6 days
I like how there are so many people pointing it things that are small flaws. But if it were dogs, everyone would be on board. (I don’t dislike dogs, I’m on the fence. Saying it to deter comments about being a dog hater).
Jordy C.6 days
❤
Anirt Y.6 days
Disneyland does this... It has worked so far
Nick T.7 days
one of them looks like Theo’s brother!!
Volf S.7 days
In Kentucky they had a barn cat program it's awesome
Albert W.12/12/2019 01:32
The thing about this is we need to spay and neuter all cats and dogs so we can wipe them off the earth. Im not saying do kill them off in a inhumane way thats why i said spay and neuter them. They are nothing but a nuisance and a plague
Amanda P.12/10/2019 14:29
nyc
Andy M.12/10/2019 05:39
this is good
Karli F.12/10/2019 03:41
Cats aren’t endangered. I don’t understand why people try and save every single one🙄.
Clairisse S.12/10/2019 00:07
Invasive species issue aside, I don't think they know what, "feral," is.
Darnell M.12/09/2019 20:30
For the millenials moving to NYC complaining about papi having a cat in the store, this is why the cat is in the store.
Zachary B.12/09/2019 17:58
I love this idea
Noah Z.12/09/2019 12:04
THIS CAT IS E M P L O Y E D