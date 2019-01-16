back
Some bacterias are essential to our well-being
There are billions of microscopic beings living inside us, and they can influence our mood and behavior. We call it the microbiota.
01/16/2019 12:06 PM
17 comments
Margreet K.05/12/2019 12:37
deze bedoelde ik 😅
Prince S.02/02/2019 10:23
I aint bacteria at all
Mohammad H.01/29/2019 17:29
reason behind ur mood swings😂
Daniel P.01/28/2019 15:39
a culpa n é minha...é da minha microbiota hahahahaha
hailie shea01/28/2019 05:05
I definitely don’t agree with this, enzymes aid in digestion not bacteria, viruses, and germs.
Anthony B.01/27/2019 04:10
Did somo say midichlorians?
Oum K.01/27/2019 00:30
Scary👈
Bhaskar N.01/24/2019 16:22
Rajeshwari check, all microbs are bad.
Ratul K.01/24/2019 08:00
Vagina! Brain! Damn...!!
Prince V.01/22/2019 19:36
Lack of Money is the reason why ur moody. Not this damn bacteria
John C.01/21/2019 07:41
But are THEY vegan??
Mennat M.01/21/2019 05:38
Yes, some bacteria results in parmesan cheese😋
Phillip B.01/20/2019 07:18
Not quite true - they don't appear when we're born, but rather earlier. Some - mitochondria - can no longer live without us, nor we without them - and we inherited those from our mothers.
Neil C.01/19/2019 14:49
eto pala ang dahilan bi 👀
Liesl V.01/18/2019 09:25
wys vir boeta mamma!!
Lidetwa T.01/17/2019 11:30
amazing
Mantas S.01/16/2019 12:10
Wonder how people believing that AI can be just like humans would respond to this...