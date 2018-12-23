back
Sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash
"A winter dish you can make as a family on a laid-back Sunday". That's chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash (made with pasture raised organic chicken).
12/23/2018 11:39 AM
- 17.2k
- 36
- 2
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
2 comments
Charlotte S.12/24/2018 13:45
Ew raw mushrooms
Jonathan B.12/24/2018 01:46
Stop Kill Animal !