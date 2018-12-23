back

Sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash

"A winter dish you can make as a family on a laid-back Sunday". That's chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash (made with pasture raised organic chicken).

12/23/2018 11:39 AM
  • 17.2k
  • 2

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

2 comments

  • Charlotte S.
    12/24/2018 13:45

    Ew raw mushrooms

  • Jonathan B.
    12/24/2018 01:46

    Stop Kill Animal !