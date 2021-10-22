back
The case for paternity leave
Like maternity leave, it isn’t federally mandated in the U.S. Here’s why advocates say fathers should be entitled to paid parental leave too ...
10/22/2021 12:31 PM
12 comments
Cairistiòna M.10/23/2021 21:29
Robert B.10/23/2021 15:38
Well now we know what happened to Tucker. His parents showed him love like a frozen Swanson TV dinner.
Sara R.10/23/2021 08:16
In Sweden the parents get 480 days to share between them however they want. 🙂
Mel O.10/22/2021 22:48
Mel O.10/22/2021 22:46
Haz P.10/22/2021 22:02
Im a new parent of twins and im overwhelmed with losing pay because i need to bond with my kids
Nikki T.10/22/2021 14:42
May God this is America? I live in Central America and we give one week paid leave to fathers or paid holiday leave
Kamol J.10/22/2021 13:34
Mandy A.10/22/2021 13:32
I had my first child in 1992 in Australia. we had 12 months maternity leave from our job and when we returned we where guaranteed the same job or an other position of the same standing. I decided not to go back to work. Different times now though.
Brut10/22/2021 13:06
For more on paternity leave: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/a-fresh-look-at-paternity-leave-why-the-benefits-extend-beyond-the-personal
Terri T.10/22/2021 12:47
Why not take 6 weeks like the rest of us ….. even tho we give birth and breast feed.. 6 weeks paid is all we get ! Shame shame
Michael U.10/22/2021 12:44
https://www.wsj.com/articles/pete-buttigieg-a-veteran-of-afghanistan-war-11578858372