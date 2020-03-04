back

The life of Christian Siriano

He's rallied his sowing teams to produce medical masks for health care professionals in New York, and has spent his career fighting for inclusivity in the fashion industry. This is the story of Christian Siriano.

04/03/2020 3:03 PM
6 comments

  • Brenda R.
    an hour

    He is just soo down to earth may he be blessed always.

  • Stephanie R.
    an hour

    He's adorable

  • Jean W.
    an hour

    I too have admired him since Project Runway. He was gifted then. I am so happy to see how he has evolved and how wonderful he is.

  • Sue R.
    2 hours

    Sewing.

  • BandanaRana R.
    2 hours

    🙏

  • Diane D.
    2 hours

    Loved him since Project Runway, he was just 19 and he won! 👍