This bat hibernates in the snow

This tiny bat is the only mammal known to hibernate in snow besides polar bears.
44 comments
Ibrahim A.05/30/2019 05:11
Subhanallah!
Peter R.05/15/2019 20:09
Awesome
Clare S.04/15/2019 23:56
Snow bats!!!
Jules B.04/14/2019 21:45
! 😍
Sean A.04/13/2019 06:39
.
Allison H.04/11/2019 23:39
Afraid to walk anywhere in the forest now
Tariq B.04/11/2019 07:22
Amazing amazing amazing
Susan S.04/08/2019 16:00
well polar bears don't hibernate, but pregnant polar bears do den up for the colder months. so maybe that's what they mean..
Joyce S.04/08/2019 09:56
It dont have wings
Dorothy C.04/07/2019 19:17
o
Nathan C.04/07/2019 17:10
To fucking bad some people didnt hibernate. Lol
Róża G.04/07/2019 00:43
😮
Maverick L.04/07/2019 00:35
Wait until a bear steps on that thing
Jaime S.04/05/2019 20:38
Polar bears don’t hibernate. Fucken FB fake news. The world would be better off with our FB.
Marc W.04/05/2019 15:06
dore mouse hibernates ..uk
Holly C.04/03/2019 11:46
... it me !!!
Lorie T.04/03/2019 08:29
Omg tiny ice 🦇!
Shannon O.04/03/2019 01:33
Polar bears don't hibernate in the snow so maybe that's why! Female polar bears den up but do not meet requirements for torpor or hibernation.
Geneva F.03/31/2019 03:34
Lil FING!!!!!!!
Iskandar F.03/30/2019 17:23
Bears