Which States in U.S. are the Least Sex-Educated?
Who's discussing the birds and bees with teens today? For parents wondering if it's happening at school, the answer depends on which state you live in. Here's the breakdown of sex education nationwide.
04/03/2019 12:01 PM
30 comments
Terrie H.05/25/2019 22:11
That's why the abortion topic is so hot
William L.05/18/2019 02:36
Opponents say it’s up to the parents. Hands on how many of you learned about sex in a meaningful way from your parents. I thought so.
Carrie T.05/10/2019 22:37
I’m tied of seeing this ad every day!....I tried to hid it and I can’t. Not cool!!
Aida R.05/07/2019 04:32
All public schools should have sexual orientation programs.
Brad K.05/06/2019 09:15
I’m sorry you identify as what
Laura N.05/06/2019 04:59
WhenI was14 in 1975 my science teacher taught us about sex ed. This was pre aids. It was about pregancy and std's and being responsible about our bodies and our lives. My parents thought it was good coming from someone they taught us to respect.
Derek A.04/30/2019 17:08
Just because you throw a bunch of made up terminology to describe what you are today doesn't mean it needs to be taught to other young lives
Margaret D.04/29/2019 20:13
This is sad.
Daniel J.04/29/2019 17:26
Really ppl???🤔🤔🤔 who needs sex ed at school when there's the INTERNET!!!! reaping with plenty of porn sites 2 teach... Google 4 updated information.. Twitter.. Facebook...hahaha😂🤣😂🤣 as a matter of fact there's now the 3d devices that allows you 2b apart of that fantasy....
Larry S.04/29/2019 16:47
Simple! They get their sex education on-line and it isn't what we would want our kids to learn!!
Theresa Y.04/29/2019 00:37
Its the parents job
Alex B.04/28/2019 20:15
Yes pass that bill
Richard A.04/28/2019 02:06
Abstinence works, wait for marriage or enjoy the consequences of not waiting.
Lee W.04/27/2019 17:14
Government sex ed. What could go wrong?
Maxwell M.04/27/2019 07:48
Because you made up a bunch of crap put it together don't make it 😂 normal and should be push down everyone throats I had sex ed lol
Steven P.04/27/2019 04:08
I can straighten this whole LBGTQ binary BS out right now! If you got a tallywacker then you're a man! If you got a vajayjay you're a woman! Period end of conversation! I don't care what your brain thinks you are I don't care what kind of surgery you have
Cory B.04/26/2019 03:03
The reason why that nonbinary toaster sexual buttfuckery isnt taught in schools is because it's not normal.
Rusty S.04/25/2019 23:32
Genderqueer, non-binary, panromantic asexual? 🤣 You wanna know how someone has nothing interesting about themselves?
Michael G.04/25/2019 20:13
"I identify as gender-queer, non-binary, panromantic, asexual" BRUH, just pick ONE! Someone needs to teach this easily influenced kid that according to the left's pronouns and definitions, these terminologies placed together in fact cancel each other out. It is impossible to be all these things. Hence if you're Asexual, you're non sexual so the terms shouldn't matter nor apply to you, unless you just want to throw meaning out the window on everything until you have just pure insanity. FFS, if you're gonna spout your trendy bandwagon bullsh*t AT LEAST KNOW ABOUT IT! 🙄
Kevin H.04/25/2019 19:39
They can't even teach kids to read, Wright in cursive, simple math with complicating it, what make them think they can teach about sex, they don't know about sex just look at all the kids being told they're transgender. Idiots.