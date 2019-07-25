back
"He's killing us. He's starving us." — North Korean Defector
"Kim Jong-un is a terrorist. He's killing us. He's starving us." Here's why one North Korean defector is baffled by the friendly way President Trump treats the dictator.
07/03/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:19 PM
26 comments
Victoria D.07/25/2019 15:46
because zero communication and festering of ill will solves the problem? He's gotten Kim to the table twice. That's more than many others have. Of course the problem isn't solved. But the dialogue is being attempted. what is the alternative? War? No sanctions have been lifted and the men have sat down twice. That's progress...I feel terrible for what this young lady has gone through. You think it's going to get better by doing the same thing that hasn't worked for 45 years?
Mike D.07/04/2019 14:48
Mabey if you look and understand.watt he is saying,mabey its him
Mike D.07/04/2019 14:46
All I'm saying..is look at the track record...
Emperordre W.07/04/2019 07:58
Am enjoying this movie ,the last child that cry in UN lead's to millions of lives in Iran only to find out 911 was a set up , history will never forget you young lady for trying to kill millions of North Korean citizens with your decorator attitude ,go and look at Libya to see how the human rights Europe and America gave is working out ,look at how fresh you are and you said you run away from your country ,go to US border to see how the people that run from their country are been treated .
Rhianda07/04/2019 04:17
Maybe trump scared to un, and he choose to make a snake friendship
Barry M.07/04/2019 04:05
NO ONE --- believes a F'n thing The --" trump "-- says--
Tim L.07/04/2019 01:22
July 17th, Mueller's TIME. No more Trump and Kim together again.
Tim L.07/04/2019 01:01
Two fat f's taking up space and wasting the air they breathe.
Terry M.07/03/2019 23:26
Most Americans voted against him and most Americans will vote him out
Nevin S.07/03/2019 23:06
Anti Trump at all costs-with whatever narrative you leftards can find
Douglas M.07/03/2019 22:42
Well the point was to lift the sanctions so food can come in Trump just doesn't want they too have nukes...
David F.07/03/2019 20:39
So , what does she expect trump to do ? Start a war because of her experience
Mary M.07/03/2019 19:12
Please get a life
Carol N.07/03/2019 15:29
And our moron president thinks UN is so great, what disgrace
Mel O.07/03/2019 14:39
Yes Mr. Trump, he is very smart. Just like Putin. See, they both have outsmarted you, made a fool out of you and now you are praising both of them. See how stupid you are?
Richard E.07/03/2019 14:36
TODAY TRUMP A FAN MAYBE SOON HE BE A DICTATOR IN TRAINING
Ali S.07/03/2019 14:17
Last girl who talked about north was lying, and I hope she isn’t.
Joe G.07/03/2019 13:53
I guess some can't understand that to fix things sometimes ya have to play silly games to get there..art of the deal..
Joe Y.07/03/2019 13:16
So when Trump was tough on North Korea, he was going to lead us into nuclear war and gonna kill us all. Now Trump is nice and negotiating and he’s the worst person ever in the world. Thank you for proving that you just hate Trump and there’s nothing he can do to make you happy.
Michael C.07/03/2019 13:06
