1,400 dolphins slaughtered as part of a local tradition
Over 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in just one day, as part of a local tradition. It's the worst death toll ever recorded in the Faroe Islands, where the practice is coming under scrutiny ...
09/16/2021 12:58 PM
395 comments
Ujjal L.5 days
How can they do it year after years .? All animals have the right to live in this world. International pressure should be imposed on to this cruel fellow.
Sharonjit B.5 days
Wtf type of cultural tradition is this? Can someone please explain this to me! These beautiful, intelligent mammals didn't ask to be part of you stupid, disgusting traditions. 😭
Goutham S.6 days
Shame on you stupid people
Guy I.6 days
Horrible sickening loss of life. To wipe out a whole genetic pod by the hundreds Is frightening this could happen!
Sourav C.7 days
Why dolphins are getting the spot light ? I also care for our "hamago Padwa nodir illish" What taste !! 😭😭
Javed K.7 days
Couldn't watch this video further, I felt taliban was the worst place on earth until I saw this
Elnur E.7 days
It seems that this episode from Netflix movie but real
Jaya K.09/22/2021 08:49
Barbarians, nomads these words get insulted if we compare the island people with them are they really humans, A big shame to mankind
Jai E.09/22/2021 01:41
Those people should face any natural disasters from which they should not comeback. That Entire Island should go into the sea...
Sidharth G.09/21/2021 18:31
And these are champions of climate change, humanatarians, civilized and so called developed nations of the world...Wonderful!!!👏👏👏
Jagdish C.09/21/2021 17:52
Bastards
Ragini Y.09/21/2021 17:25
Oh my God it's a crime 😭😭😭why hunting animals like this hunting yr own family then u will know next birth U will be hunting like this
Anurag K.09/21/2021 17:02
Shameful act
Rashid A.09/21/2021 12:17
Man these people are so brutal, only if those poor animals had ability to fight back! And get their own rights because no humans or organizations or nation cant save them!
Rashid A.09/21/2021 12:16
Whales or dolphins?
Vardhan R.09/21/2021 12:13
I would f... Nvr even think of visiting this place whr even dolphins are slaughtered, tht too brutally.
Vardhan R.09/21/2021 12:09
This is Bloody insane and absurd. They are the sweetest sea animal on earth. Why would u want to destroy humanity. Whr the hell u all lose humanity. Why the hell this blood bath. Look at wat u all have done. Even fishes have family for bloody God sake, u have destroyed a family!
Bharath J.09/21/2021 08:41
Hope corona takes revenge
Malathi B.09/21/2021 05:01
Tragedy Stop this evil practice
Che S.09/21/2021 03:55
They seem more brute than the stone agers. Such massive slaughter just to keep traditions alive which makes no sense. Bloody savage. Blood thirsty people in 21st century. Just wow😲