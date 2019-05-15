1 million species are now in danger of extinction

Invasive exotic species, toxic emissions... Here are five causes of the global biodiversity collapse.
49 comments
Manuel E.05/31/2019 21:04
The biggest, meanest, dirtiest interloper is? Homo-Sapiens
William G.05/31/2019 11:42
Es preocupante.
Lalremruata A.05/29/2019 13:17
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
ابو ع.05/28/2019 18:29
تظ
Khan U.05/28/2019 08:11
Five reason which should be avoided must thats is avoid habitat destruction, Introduced new species to new habitat, pollution, over population of humans, and over hunting ....
Sheekh M.05/27/2019 22:39
Suu aal libaax bal horta soomaaliye iyo itowbiya iyamaa inaxiga balse itobiya hadmeyno shorugney
Manuel F.05/27/2019 09:01
Only one reason:::::HUMAN GREED!
Sheekh M.05/26/2019 17:58
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkmasha Allah fadaraal woodhaqangaley
Purabi P.05/26/2019 17:33
There should be restrictions on fishing as well.
মুহাম্মদ জ.05/26/2019 15:25
The offering of western industrial civilization..
Linn W.05/25/2019 20:29
more trees, less assholes!
Cleoneide A.05/25/2019 14:07
Não é atoa que as tempestadesquando vem ,devastada tudo por onde passa porque o homem não tem limite destroi o Céu a Terra e o Mar e ainda diz que faz obra prima Deus tende piedade de quem ñ tem culpa nessa história
Jane K.05/23/2019 14:19
😢
Bakhta S.05/23/2019 05:58
Thank r
Sheekh M.05/22/2019 21:41
Balankeyno nabad iyo fadaraalka
Sean C.05/21/2019 15:55
I shouldn't born this 21th century. I'd rather wanna born in 1800 for happiest ever life in Europe 💖🕰️
Ynes O.05/21/2019 09:54
😣😣😣
Rick C.05/21/2019 04:27
The End is near!!! Just throw up your hands and quit!!!!
Winston B.05/20/2019 12:37
Man is man's biggest enemy in the world and to sll life forms.
Reynaldo A.05/20/2019 05:36
Sad to say but its true