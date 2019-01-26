back

10 years challenge regarding: some positive changes

2009 → 2019 : Things can also change for the better in the space of 10 years. 🌎

01/26/2019 8:03 AM
  • 180.6k
  • 34

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

24 comments

  • Horacio M.
    02/12/2019 21:43

    Congratulation for the Team Scolel’te Project

  • Austin L.
    02/12/2019 20:07

    Suck it flat earthers, this proves space is real

  • Cristina T.
    02/12/2019 18:51

    What a fantastic video Si full if hope!!

  • Cooperativa A.
    02/12/2019 18:22

    Thank you for portraying our work. Anyone interested in more information or offseting, can visit: http://ambio.org.mx/en/scolel-te/

  • Robert Becker
    02/01/2019 10:46

    The

  • Salvador N.
    01/31/2019 20:58

    ""NASA DISNEYLANDIA"" GRAN FRAUDE SOLO PARA CONTINUAR CON LA GRAN MENTIRA""

  • Salvador N.
    01/31/2019 20:56

    ""NASA FRAUDE""

  • Antonio L.
    01/31/2019 17:42

    oh ❤

  • Jerry D.
    01/31/2019 09:37

    👍👍👍

  • Sandip B.
    01/31/2019 05:32

    Numbers of tiger will increase more and more in coming few years.

  • Jim L.
    01/31/2019 03:21

    Make slaves, earn money, kill planet, move to a new world ...🤔

  • Maria O.
    01/30/2019 14:59

    Viste q lo q te dije de la capa de ozono era cierto?

  • Edgar A.
    01/30/2019 13:40

    so its true that American people use football fields as a Measurement method 😂😂😂

  • Gil D.
    01/30/2019 07:00

    Genuine concern will most likely save the planet, yes?

  • Mikie V.
    01/30/2019 01:18

    Why are they speaking hobbit?!

  • Emmanouil P.
    01/29/2019 22:36

    Does anyone know the title of the musical background? Is it a known composition or just lounge music?

  • Φενια Κ.
    01/29/2019 21:58

    Γυρίσαμε

  • Bayer A.
    01/29/2019 16:48

    Look 😊

  • Bayer A.
    01/29/2019 16:02

    Mira será?

  • مجحم ح.
    01/27/2019 05:58

    Such are the fruits of regular prayer and religious observance.