back
3 superfoods with amazing health benefits
A microscopic algae packed with proteins, a spice used in India since ancient times... Here are 3 superfoods with amazing health benefits.
05/16/2019 6:51 AM
- 205.2k
- 965
- 30
And even more
Matcha is packed with health benefits
Interview: Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut why he's vegan
Sustainable recipe: Lentil falafels with yogurt sauce
Sustainable recipe: Egg marinated in beer with sprouted sunflower seeds
Mexico: this breeder is trying to save axolotls from extinction
This French initiative is reviving the deposit container system
13 comments
Zöe F.06/04/2019 23:34
we should stock up on these
Magi E.05/31/2019 07:13
Use all three......
Paula B.05/30/2019 11:06
x
Helen R.05/27/2019 23:24
We use turmeric and ginger in our daily soup with a native chicken
Gil D.05/27/2019 01:48
Great info!
Jamie H.05/19/2019 12:13
its my stuff
Ruby Y.05/18/2019 22:06
I like Turmeric with Ginger with Honey or sugar it delicious drinks and it keep metabolism and energy. There are lots of plants that has medicinal value and some of them are already sold in the form of capsules, tablets, or powder drinks all you need is Water.
Qi T.05/17/2019 13:11
First thing pop up in my mind is the algae in sludge pile been sitting there for years in Alice Springs.
Debbie P.05/17/2019 07:36
iI your video , as this one just did, airs anti Australian Labor Ads I will not be following or viewing your videos anymore. Think twice before using ads especially political.
Matt F.05/16/2019 18:19
Just as long as it doesn't turn your shit green
Georgios F.05/16/2019 15:45
😬
Ernst v.05/16/2019 10:54
kijk deze, eens
Zacarias D.05/16/2019 07:05
Salamat ani