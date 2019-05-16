back

3 superfoods with amazing health benefits

A microscopic algae packed with proteins, a spice used in India since ancient times... Here are 3 superfoods with amazing health benefits.

05/16/2019 6:51 AM
  • 205.2k
  • 30

And even more

  1. Matcha is packed with health benefits

  2. Interview: Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut why he's vegan

  3. Sustainable recipe: Lentil falafels with yogurt sauce

  4. Sustainable recipe: Egg marinated in beer with sprouted sunflower seeds

  5. Mexico: this breeder is trying to save axolotls from extinction

  6. This French initiative is reviving the deposit container system

13 comments

  • Zöe F.
    06/04/2019 23:34

    we should stock up on these

  • Magi E.
    05/31/2019 07:13

    Use all three......

  • Paula B.
    05/30/2019 11:06

    x

  • Helen R.
    05/27/2019 23:24

    We use turmeric and ginger in our daily soup with a native chicken

  • Gil D.
    05/27/2019 01:48

    Great info!

  • Jamie H.
    05/19/2019 12:13

    its my stuff

  • Ruby Y.
    05/18/2019 22:06

    I like Turmeric with Ginger with Honey or sugar it delicious drinks and it keep metabolism and energy. There are lots of plants that has medicinal value and some of them are already sold in the form of capsules, tablets, or powder drinks all you need is Water.

  • Qi T.
    05/17/2019 13:11

    First thing pop up in my mind is the algae in sludge pile been sitting there for years in Alice Springs.

  • Debbie P.
    05/17/2019 07:36

    iI your video , as this one just did, airs anti Australian Labor Ads I will not be following or viewing your videos anymore. Think twice before using ads especially political.

  • Matt F.
    05/16/2019 18:19

    Just as long as it doesn't turn your shit green

  • Georgios F.
    05/16/2019 15:45

    😬

  • Ernst v.
    05/16/2019 10:54

    kijk deze, eens

  • Zacarias D.
    05/16/2019 07:05

    Salamat ani