back

5 good news stories

Operation Blizzard saved thousands of reptiles, researchers confirmed the birth of a killer whale calf... Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌏

06/16/2019 6:27 AM
  • 365.1k
  • 74

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

44 comments

  • Magi E.
    06/30/2019 23:31

    Thank you.

  • Reina A.
    06/30/2019 02:57

    aaaaannne tinood ni? Hahahahaha. About sa philippines. Hahahaha

  • Aldrei M.
    06/30/2019 02:56

    Im glad our country is included in there

  • Sulit R.
    06/30/2019 01:27

    But China already destroyed a big portion of West Philipoine sea and continues to plunder the natural sea structures.

  • Sarbeswar B.
    06/29/2019 17:22

    jay maa

  • Ashish K.
    06/29/2019 15:35

    Thanks human ❤️

  • Javaid N.
    06/29/2019 13:43

    Good job

  • Archana M.
    06/29/2019 12:31

    That's great initiative we have to save the nature our mother earth

  • Shalini P.
    06/29/2019 10:29

    Excellent post

  • Avocado W.
    06/28/2019 20:45

    Somewhere someone didn’t give up ... Kudos to all who have been striving hard to make this happen ... to make this world sustainable 👏👏👏💚🌸

  • Nacer C.
    06/27/2019 23:18

    Sauvons les milliers de gens tuer a travers le monde avant tout

  • Santa R.
    06/27/2019 21:56

    In the Philippines trees are cut to give way to condominium and other big buildings being constructed..

  • Zubayer M.
    06/27/2019 11:48

    GOOD

  • Prakash T.
    06/27/2019 02:55

    Nice work still the nature harvesting for commercial rather survival is disastrous concept to be restudied

  • Pacify A.
    06/27/2019 01:01

    Nice to be informed.

  • Abdull W.
    06/26/2019 18:41

    ۔

  • Ahad H.
    06/26/2019 17:56

    Good

  • Syeda Z.
    06/25/2019 19:09

    Useful informative video and the background music is awesome.

  • Nouman M.
    06/25/2019 11:48

    Excellent post

  • Dinesh M.
    06/25/2019 06:19

    Butfull