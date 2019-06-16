back
5 good news stories
Operation Blizzard saved thousands of reptiles, researchers confirmed the birth of a killer whale calf... Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌏
06/16/2019 6:27 AM
Magi E.06/30/2019 23:31
Thank you.
Reina A.06/30/2019 02:57
aaaaannne tinood ni? Hahahahaha. About sa philippines. Hahahaha
Aldrei M.06/30/2019 02:56
Im glad our country is included in there
Sulit R.06/30/2019 01:27
But China already destroyed a big portion of West Philipoine sea and continues to plunder the natural sea structures.
Sarbeswar B.06/29/2019 17:22
jay maa
Ashish K.06/29/2019 15:35
Thanks human ❤️
Javaid N.06/29/2019 13:43
Good job
Archana M.06/29/2019 12:31
That's great initiative we have to save the nature our mother earth
Shalini P.06/29/2019 10:29
Excellent post
Avocado W.06/28/2019 20:45
Somewhere someone didn’t give up ... Kudos to all who have been striving hard to make this happen ... to make this world sustainable 👏👏👏💚🌸
Nacer C.06/27/2019 23:18
Sauvons les milliers de gens tuer a travers le monde avant tout
Santa R.06/27/2019 21:56
In the Philippines trees are cut to give way to condominium and other big buildings being constructed..
Zubayer M.06/27/2019 11:48
GOOD
Prakash T.06/27/2019 02:55
Nice work still the nature harvesting for commercial rather survival is disastrous concept to be restudied
Pacify A.06/27/2019 01:01
Nice to be informed.
Abdull W.06/26/2019 18:41
۔
Ahad H.06/26/2019 17:56
Good
Syeda Z.06/25/2019 19:09
Useful informative video and the background music is awesome.
Nouman M.06/25/2019 11:48
Excellent post
Dinesh M.06/25/2019 06:19
Butfull