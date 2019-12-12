back
A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo
An environmental bomb is ticking underneath the peatlands of the Congo basin: Billions of tons of carbon that may eventually be released into the atmosphere... A documentary by CANAL+ Docs
12/12/2019 7:58 AM
Bryan K.a day
Not to worry. The idea that CO2 is a "pollutant" is errant nonsense.
Rick M.a day
What makes this guy right ?
Jeff M.2 days
carbon is good for the planet. edjucate you dumbasses
Diana L.4 days
Not good
Clint B.4 days
Please Africa protect this forest with all cost and killed them fuckin poachers
Walter N.5 days
And Yellowstone is going to blow anytime now and wipe out mankind !
Marlene R.5 days
Bien sûr il faut sauvegardé la forêts mais pour payer l’argent ne va jamais au tribut native toujours dans les poches des politiques
Ioannis S.5 days
You mean that it must remain a secret and then u post it on Facebook
Jeanine S.5 days
Interesti g
Ryan G.5 days
Better tax the Congo before it's too late!
Catherine R.6 days
These peatlands are a precious international resource for all sorts of reasons - not just carbon sequestration - and the two Congos deserve all the support possible from the global community to preserve them. However, attention is taken away from the very serious subject matter by a simple factual error - these peatlands (larger than Great Britain) surely cannot have been, "Discovered only in 2017"?
Marlene B.6 days
This is more fear mongering by climate change scammers. Fear sells. At present there is 400 to 410 parts per million (ppm) of CO2 in our atmosphere which is well below what used to be there e.g. 1600 ppm and primates flourished. Today greenhouse growers have to pump in CO2 to bring CO2 levels up to 1000 ppm which is the required level for optimum plant growth. Let the peatlands of the Congo basin release away....if it is even true. It will save greenhouse growers a lot of money. As proof watch this................ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjlmFr4FMvI
Ne R.6 days
don't let genius engr.&backhoes' enter d area.
Stephen M.6 days
I don’t believe in any of this C02 nonsense and think people that do are stupid 🐑
Francis A.6 days
"Its in our nature to destroy ourselves"
Cathy R.6 days
Water is life✊🏼
Pat W.6 days
LEAVE IT ALONE!!!!!!!!!!
Santiago M.6 days
Hope that they won't destroy it like we destroyed most of Florida wetlands
Hesbon M.6 days
Finally an apocalypse coming our way...😜
Aemran S.6 days
please don’t damage it.. we just borrow it from our grand child 🤧