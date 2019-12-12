back

A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

An environmental bomb is ticking underneath the peatlands of the Congo basin: Billions of tons of carbon that may eventually be released into the atmosphere... A documentary by CANAL+ Docs

12/12/2019 7:58 AM
25 comments

  • Bryan K.
    a day

    Not to worry. The idea that CO2 is a "pollutant" is errant nonsense.

  • Rick M.
    a day

    What makes this guy right ?

  • Jeff M.
    2 days

    carbon is good for the planet. edjucate you dumbasses

  • Diana L.
    4 days

    Not good

  • Clint B.
    4 days

    Please Africa protect this forest with all cost and killed them fuckin poachers

  • Walter N.
    5 days

    And Yellowstone is going to blow anytime now and wipe out mankind !

  • Marlene R.
    5 days

    Bien sûr il faut sauvegardé la forêts mais pour payer l’argent ne va jamais au tribut native toujours dans les poches des politiques

  • Ioannis S.
    5 days

    You mean that it must remain a secret and then u post it on Facebook

  • Jeanine S.
    5 days

    Interesti g

  • Ryan G.
    5 days

    Better tax the Congo before it's too late!

  • Catherine R.
    6 days

    These peatlands are a precious international resource for all sorts of reasons - not just carbon sequestration - and the two Congos deserve all the support possible from the global community to preserve them. However, attention is taken away from the very serious subject matter by a simple factual error - these peatlands (larger than Great Britain) surely cannot have been, "Discovered only in 2017"?

  • Marlene B.
    6 days

    This is more fear mongering by climate change scammers. Fear sells. At present there is 400 to 410 parts per million (ppm) of CO2 in our atmosphere which is well below what used to be there e.g. 1600 ppm and primates flourished. Today greenhouse growers have to pump in CO2 to bring CO2 levels up to 1000 ppm which is the required level for optimum plant growth. Let the peatlands of the Congo basin release away....if it is even true. It will save greenhouse growers a lot of money. As proof watch this................ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjlmFr4FMvI

  • Ne R.
    6 days

    don't let genius engr.&backhoes' enter d area.

  • Stephen M.
    6 days

    I don’t believe in any of this C02 nonsense and think people that do are stupid 🐑

  • Francis A.
    6 days

    "Its in our nature to destroy ourselves"

  • Cathy R.
    6 days

    Water is life✊🏼

  • Pat W.
    6 days

    LEAVE IT ALONE!!!!!!!!!!

  • Santiago M.
    6 days

    Hope that they won't destroy it like we destroyed most of Florida wetlands

  • Hesbon M.
    6 days

    Finally an apocalypse coming our way...😜

  • Aemran S.
    6 days

    please don’t damage it.. we just borrow it from our grand child 🤧