A flying squirrel trafficking ring shut down in Florida

Thousands of flying squirrels sent to Asia and sold as pets. That’s the million-dollar trafficking ring that was shut down in Florida.

11/02/2020 4:35 PM
And even more

  1. 5:02

    5 bonnes nouvelles pour la planète

  2. 5:46

    Les yeux des animaux

  3. 4:56

    Une vie : l'éléphant Kaavan

  4. 2:41

    En Floride, un trafic international d’écureuils volants démantelé

  5. 3:36

    Cette salamandre vit coupée du monde

  6. 2:06

    Ce poisson est un véritable architecte des fonds marins

3 comments

  • Ana H.
    5 minutes

    Until there's people out there buying what should be in nature, the business will carry on! Sadly

  • Mehedi H.
    24 minutes

    ❤️ ❤️ সাল্লাল্লাহু আলাইহি ওয়া সাল্লাম।

  • Christine W.
    an hour

    Do these people ever stop with their greed! :(

