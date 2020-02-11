back
A flying squirrel trafficking ring shut down in Florida
Thousands of flying squirrels sent to Asia and sold as pets. That’s the million-dollar trafficking ring that was shut down in Florida.
11/02/2020 4:35 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Ana H.5 minutes
Until there's people out there buying what should be in nature, the business will carry on! Sadly
Mehedi H.24 minutes
❤️ ❤️ সাল্লাল্লাহু আলাইহি ওয়া সাল্লাম।
Christine W.an hour
Do these people ever stop with their greed! :(