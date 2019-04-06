back
A growing number of people are ashamed of flying
The "flying shame" is a growing feeling among Swedes who share a concern for the environment, and could well lead to the return of night trains...
04/06/2019 8:39 AM
22 comments
Lama P.04/27/2019 22:52
Whatever you do shame or not someone will say you are stupid...that is the new human". .
Salim P.04/22/2019 16:58
Keep it going
Sukhjit S.04/22/2019 12:35
Hey guyzz , did i tell you that i brought a Nimbus 2000 (the fastest broom in the whole world ) and guess what , its doesnt even produce CO2. 🤣🤣
Imran D.04/21/2019 07:50
You're to frightened to fly
Aditya S.04/15/2019 14:18
Europe is the only place where you can do this
Lama P.04/10/2019 09:18
you have to be logical in your reasoning in your "marketing" for cleaner environment...you have to adapt to the capacities of the "targeted people.. global "things are just too abstract for some people. They don't know that they are unable to "capture" those global ideas..(you know like old "dos_Windows_3.1"..not sooo "tactile")...you know... help them to understand on their way.... https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3142198086007723&set=a.1413035812257301&type=3&theater
Gary B.04/07/2019 13:05
I remember a london airport got shut down because someone flew one of those 4 propeller drone thingies nearby. i think its lidl that is selling them for £20 . I'm not inciting people to do this. Just commenting, that's all. (Don't want the Gestapo blaming me for a bit of free speech)
Iahtolla Y.04/07/2019 02:06
Oh no....walking is far better than trains
Michael M.04/07/2019 01:38
But why are trains so much more expensive? Trains treat you as if you were flying, the way they conduct business. Yet planes are cheaper and get you to your destination quicker than trains.
Versace M.04/06/2019 23:17
Takes a train once..now a activist
Jonathan M.04/06/2019 20:11
Because trains run on electricity and planes run on fossil fuels? How is the electricity generated? In Scandinavian countries it might be hydroelectric, but the rest of Europe? Fossil fuels? Maybe even coal? And all your wonderful social programs? Norway gets huge income from North Sea oil. So it's okay to shame other people for using what you benefit from the sale of?
Pedro M.04/06/2019 19:06
Ridiculous, the way they use a child to push an agenda
Brian H.04/06/2019 14:48
Good. Keep the nut jobs out of the sky and hopefully enough will join this stupid movement so the airlines will drop prices.
Gopal K.04/06/2019 14:30
I support train journey instead of plane due to GHG emissions. Car pooling is very important and essential
Johnny B.04/06/2019 13:11
The world needs to build bullet trains everywhere. And ban continental flights. Heavily invest now!
Youri D.04/06/2019 12:20
Sounds like a plan, but just like every good plan, capitalism will abuse it. Instead of making train traveling cheaper to prevent people taking the plane. They'll probably bring up the prices for aviating way above train prices and after that also will raise the prices to take the train😜
Mikey M.04/06/2019 12:10
I just hate flying
Fi C.04/06/2019 11:34
what about the "meat eating shame", the "reproduction shame" and the “fast-fashion shame”...anyone?
Akhil G.04/06/2019 10:32
I don't care shit about the video .. just tell me the name of the background music 😄😄
Av M.04/06/2019 10:19
Das ist interessant und das Wort auf deutsch ist "flugscham"...