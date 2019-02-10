back
A team of researchers traveled to the highest city in the world
They're about to go the world's highest city, at 5,300 meters above sea level, to better understand the limits of human body adaptation to the lack of oxygen. This is Expédition 5300 in La Rinconada, Peru.
02/10/2019 7:23 AM
Victor F.02/28/2019 13:48
bitin 😢😢😢
Joe S.02/27/2019 02:13
You can get higher in Colorado
Mrayan M.02/25/2019 00:57
Very nice
Radia B.02/22/2019 14:11
if you work harder we can go 😜😜😜
Ratnasiri H.02/20/2019 09:22
If they feel they can withstand the adverse climatic conditions, then they will start colonisation these areas denying the existance of what ever the natural habitat .See why there is rapid deforestation by the invaders of so called humans which belongs to different species other than humans . HUMANS should love each other not only among themselves but also all others having life.
Blanche L.02/16/2019 00:16
This is also a place where there are a lot of victims of human trafficking.
Mustaf X.02/15/2019 08:03
Suley wan kuslmaya ninkan waa rer madino lafa hore ah lkn magaca iga maqan
Jake V.02/12/2019 22:33
!!!!