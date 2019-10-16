back
Activist Hilda Flavia Nakabuye's speech at the C40 in Copenhagen
"Your beds might be comfortable right now but nor for long." Her family was a direct victim of the consequences of climate change in her home village in Ouganda. Here is activist Hilda Flavia Nakabuye’s powerful speech at the C40 Cities.
10/16/2019 11:44 AM
- 21.0k
- 340
- 37
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
33 comments
Dickson O.10/21/2019 06:43
Shine on Nakabuye Hilda Flavia, Youth voices🗣️ must be heard 👂🇺🇬
Ashley R.10/20/2019 09:45
Easy sollution, stop making babies (only 1 per couple), if she has any brothers and sisters, they are the problem, or she is and one of those is not. Yes, we have to clean up the pollution, but there is only one permanent solution, halve the human population of the planet, back to 1970 levels. Halve the population, halve demand for energy, halve demand for products, halve the demand for food, halve the demand for drinking water, halve pollution, halve plastic waste, halve demand for land, halve demand for fresh water, stop jungle destruction, stop oceanic pollution and save the planet. Easy
Jason A.10/18/2019 22:51
Someone else jumping the banwagon! No one blames harrp or chemical trials!🤬
Sharon S.10/18/2019 06:06
The resources on Earth will runs out, and there's nothing mankind can do about it,we ruled ourselves to our own ruin worked overtime and destroy the Only planet Earth we were given.My father Jehovah will sets up a kingdom that man will never brings to ruin never again😢.
Ng C.10/17/2019 18:33
The climate change script again nigerian scammers got their scripts too.
Anna T.10/17/2019 14:23
deep action 😂😂😂 stop and then talk
Vlad C.10/17/2019 08:23
Greta version 2.0... Meanwhile the Extinction activists glued themselves on an electric train making the passengers to drive their petrol cars to work... Flawless logic for activists :)))))
Hatice İ.10/17/2019 05:29
Hayat ailesini elinden almış. Acı çeken insanlar dahada güçlü olur umarım hayat onun için hep güzel olur bundan sonra.
Ursula R.10/17/2019 03:08
Go away you poor brainwashed tool of the climate change fanatics. What a crock.
Cory W.10/17/2019 00:47
fucking sheeple. Welcome to agenda 21
Craig T.10/16/2019 23:46
Choices peps.
Wil B.10/16/2019 22:27
I thought that job was already taken, who is writing the script? Climate crises competition, lets see who wins.🤔🧟♀️
Marije K.10/16/2019 22:10
Perfect. Grown man showing that they are the problem. Thanks for your stupid remarks.
Pat F.10/16/2019 20:41
WOW very powerful
John C.10/16/2019 20:34
Meh! Been going on for centuries
Antonia S.10/16/2019 19:55
a voice of someone actually affected - for all the denialists ...the inconvenient truth
Robert J.10/16/2019 19:22
where the fk do you dig these morons up from , Brut Nature ? , or are you just breeding them
Becky K.10/16/2019 18:44
🙄
Muscade K.10/16/2019 18:07
Is it really the word that really come out from her heart or just another scripted note written by a professional writer for her to read through..? Should we expect her to be the next candidate for the Nobel prize as well..?
Gary W.10/16/2019 15:11
Another actor