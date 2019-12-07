Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests
For weeks, Iran has been rattled by a major protest movement, which was triggered by a 50% increase in fuel prices. Brut met with actress Golshifteh Farahani at the Festival International du Film de Marrakech to discuss the uprising in her home country.
Condemning a "massacre" in her homeland
Since 15 November, Iran has been experiencing a major protest movement triggered by the announcement of a 50% increase in fuel prices. Something’s brewing on the streets in both Iran and Iraq. Widespread protests against poor living conditions, corruption and inequality — in short, the system — have authorities of both countries worried enough that together they have killed more than 400 demonstrators since the protests on gas prices started.
The actress Golshifteh Farahani had to flee Iran in 2008 but remains very close to her country. The actor was well on her way to global fame as a Hollywood star. She has appeared in 35 films, many of which have received international recognition. But her work has forced her into exile from her home country of Iran, where she believes she will never live again. Golshifteh Farahani looks like a model and speaks like a civil rights activist with nothing to lose -- eloquent and passionate in her nearly perfect English. But for Farahani, freedom means no longer having to constantly consider how the things she does might be judged by the morality police in her homeland of Iran.
Exiled Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani has condemned what she called a "massacre" in her homeland, which has been rocked by a wave of deadly protests. Farahani, Iran's first actress to star in a Hollywood film since the 1979 revolution, told AFP in an interview that the Iranian people were "suffering economically, politically and democratically." Farahani -- daughter of the acclaimed director Behzad Farahani -- upset the Iranian authorities when she appeared in Ridley Scott's spy thriller "Body of Lies" in 2008 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. According to Amnesty International, at least 208 people would have been killed in the repression of demonstrations since November 15th.
Brut.
