back
Air quality is improving in Beijing
Sales of masks and air purifiers are going down in Beijing. 😷 And that's good news!
01/10/2018 2:31 PM
- 23.1k
- 380
- 8
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
6 comments
Sandra P.01/11/2018 11:57
Dáire Mc Grath
JiaHui Z.01/11/2018 04:30
I really miss "APEC Blue" in Beijing😂️.During that time,many factories around Beijing stopped conducting.
Enes B.01/10/2018 23:58
This is a good news but still very dangerous to breath in that wheather. Beijing will always be poluted no matter what.
Antonia S.01/10/2018 17:21
keep moving forward
Green D.01/10/2018 16:32
This indeed is a good news. Nothing is impossible if we have the right attitude towards solving it. The sale going down indeed talks about the surrounding getting better for us and our environment. Keep going and one day we would just not be needing it atall 🙏🏻😇
Nadine L.01/10/2018 15:14
This makes me so happy, it confirms my beleifs that it can be done.. We just need the right people on board :)