back

Air quality is improving in Beijing

Sales of masks and air purifiers are going down in Beijing. 😷 And that's good news!

01/10/2018 2:31 PM
  • 23.1k
  • 8

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  3. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  4. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  5. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  6. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

6 comments

  • Sandra P.
    01/11/2018 11:57

    Dáire Mc Grath

  • JiaHui Z.
    01/11/2018 04:30

    I really miss "APEC Blue" in Beijing😂️.During that time,many factories around Beijing stopped conducting.

  • Enes B.
    01/10/2018 23:58

    This is a good news but still very dangerous to breath in that wheather. Beijing will always be poluted no matter what.

  • Antonia S.
    01/10/2018 17:21

    keep moving forward

  • Green D.
    01/10/2018 16:32

    This indeed is a good news. Nothing is impossible if we have the right attitude towards solving it. The sale going down indeed talks about the surrounding getting better for us and our environment. Keep going and one day we would just not be needing it atall 🙏🏻😇

  • Nadine L.
    01/10/2018 15:14

    This makes me so happy, it confirms my beleifs that it can be done.. We just need the right people on board :)