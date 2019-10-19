Animal Torture Around the World
Leaked video of monkey torture in Germany shocked the world this week. Here’s a look at how animals suffer cruelty from humans around the world.
A trained animal can be a maltreated animal
Monkeys - In Germany, these monkeys are subjected to “barbaric” treatment at a laboratory of pharmacology and toxicology. During testing, the monkeys are restrained by braces. According to this Cruelty Free International, the monkeys were born in China in a breeding farm, then sent to European labs. The lab is under investigation amid calls for its closure as it breaks E.U. standards on animal welfare. Each year, nearly 800,000 animals are used in U.S. labs for research according to the USDA.
Pigs - On October 9, 2019, a PETA eyewitness investigation revealed the mistreatment of pigs at a pig farm near Brownstown, Indiana. The video shows piglets being thrown by farm staff members. PETA showed the video from the source at the conference at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, showing pigs in crates, a worker cutting tails off piglets, throwing them in the air to another worker, and leaving other pigs to die on the factory floor.
Calves - These calves were born on a French dairy farm. Their everyday life includes beatings, no access to the outdoors. The number of male calves being killed straight after birth is on the rise again, despite efforts by the dairy industry to end the practice known as ‘the dirty secret’.
Elephants - In Thailand, this elephant was trained for human entertainment — undergoing routine violence. Julien Maïmoun —a former volunteer at The Elephant Rescue Center in Thailand — raises awareness about the living conditions of domesticated elephants. An elephant doesn’t obey, it submits itself. That means that in order to train an elephant, they train them through exhaustion. Often, trainers use a pickax that they call a “bullhook,” and hit the animal repeatedly in sensitive areas for days. An animal that’s famished, thirsty and locked up. And then, the elephant will do everything, it’ll obey any order so that any injury it got while being trained won’t be aggravated by new blows in these sensitive areas.
Brut.
- 340.4k
- 191
- 154
122 comments
Muhammad U.10/22/2019 20:55
What about Kashmir???
Ulrika K.10/22/2019 18:40
... Seigneur...
Barsha B.10/22/2019 17:03
Really hats 🎩 off yo the team for bringing out & making humans really understand
Muslimah J.10/22/2019 10:34
So they learned this tactic from how whites treated blacks during slavery! Beat someone or something into submission... how sad 😞
Elizabeth Q.10/22/2019 08:07
sick
Jolene J.10/22/2019 05:25
I think if you need to test anything for humans, test it on humans ONLY!! who gives anyone the right to treat another animal like this? if you wouldn't do it to yourself, then you shouldn't be doing it at all!! Pretty basic common decency.
Josue S.10/21/2019 17:25
. .
Radhe D.10/21/2019 16:17
Show us names of the person in the monkey labs???? Go on ... lets see their faces n names tooo!
Rebekah C.10/21/2019 14:57
😡wtf is wrong with people?
Brut10/21/2019 13:45
Joaquin Phoenix has been a vegan since he was 3 years old. The “Joker" actor spoke to Brut about why he's so committed to animal rights.
Ratish10/21/2019 03:54
that's very sad 😔ra
Mariana B.10/20/2019 10:38
And guess what most of us still turn a blind eye and continue to purchase products tested on animals. Wake up people
Renfebron R.10/20/2019 10:36
Human species are the most dangerous savage species ever to exist in this planet so sad & appallingly cruel maltreatment to those sentient creatures
Richard W.10/20/2019 09:58
The human race makes me ill
Faye Y.10/20/2019 09:04
This makes me sick
Sushanta G.10/20/2019 07:07
Nonsense 😡😡😡
Osman A.10/20/2019 03:30
suga wa lagu totosin ya bashar bila adanakegi so socoo ananiiyo
Jennie B.10/20/2019 02:27
Sickening
Jhoiez A.10/20/2019 01:26
That's the human.
Sadeyes M.10/20/2019 00:41
DO UNTO OTHERS AS YOU'D HAVE DONE UNTO YOU