Animals rescued from Safari Park Zoo in Albania
These animals suffered years of torture at Albania's "zoo from hell". But that was until this NGO went over there to rescue them. Brut followed FOUR PAWS International on their mission.
11/02/2018 11:07 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:46 PM
85 comments
Albert E.09/15/2019 14:40
.
Cause E.01/06/2019 03:59
I am sick looking at that zoo. Well done and good luck with all future missions. I would like to see a follow up video on where and how the animals are now.
Vanessa F.12/13/2018 22:28
We need help!!!!.Is there any one who can help us?. All the countries have to know the situation of dogs and cats in Albany. they are on the streets,full of insects and very hungry.They are damage and kill every day.They are suffering a lot. Albanian governament has to stop!!! PLEASE HELP US!!!!
Susan M.12/12/2018 22:19
So glad you are shut down HOORAY
Miranda K.11/19/2018 10:33
Poor Zebra. I dont understand how someone could keep those animals there in those awful conditions
Dasha M.11/10/2018 00:20
Thank you! 👏👏👏
Krisztina L.11/09/2018 20:53
I wish to kill that owner. Bastard
Ina H.11/09/2018 11:06
😢🙏🏼
Severine M.11/09/2018 10:08
Terrible. Poor poor animals. Thank you four paws ❤
Albert E.11/09/2018 07:06
Please support the animals’ new beginnings ➡️ http://bit.ly/help-lenci
Eve S.11/08/2018 23:55
Amazing work everyone! So happy for these beauties! I can’t wait to see them released to their new home!
Gill C.11/08/2018 22:04
So , so much cruelty goes on in the world , the world is split in two between good and evil ......
Carollee C.11/08/2018 21:08
Thank you Brut Nature for sharing this great rescue story!!!
Dani M.11/08/2018 11:11
wow , fantastic job guys , incredible rescue , sorry that the zebra did not make it
Emilia E.11/07/2018 22:26
🐜🐾🐼❤️🌾
Kassandra W.11/07/2018 21:47
can someone come for the animals in Varna Zoo in Bulgaria please
Anne D.11/07/2018 21:16
Thank you Four paws
Muki M.11/07/2018 19:28
Borzalom! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔
Ma J.11/07/2018 09:31
You have to visit Belvedere Zoo in Tunisia animals needs your help there
Mkhutshwa U.11/07/2018 04:15
Return those animals back to their natural places of origin places like Botswana Africa where we have big national parks i hate seeing animals caged in zoos