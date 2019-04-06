back

Art That Responds To Your Stress Levels

This art installation can help get rid of stress — in real-time. 👀

04/06/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 2:23 PM
  • 540.8k
  • 27

And even more

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

  4. The Life of Tina Turner

  5. Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  6. The Human Side to Surrogacy

15 comments

  • Steven V.
    04/25/2019 00:20

    AMPARTE!!🤮

  • Zarrin T.
    04/23/2019 09:13

    is dis tru?

  • Ena F.
    04/23/2019 06:43

    .

  • Mahamuda A.
    04/20/2019 17:21

    <3

  • Walid B.
    04/20/2019 00:35

    Great, but do they find time to watch? Coz it's a Metro station, people are always busy 🤔🤔

  • Tony M.
    04/19/2019 00:53

    Humans will be left like infants. .. no willpower.

  • Tony M.
    04/19/2019 00:53

    Makes us weaker. This functions as a drug.

  • Paolo O.
    04/18/2019 04:16

    we need

  • Υυσοδ Δ.
    04/16/2019 16:52

    Μαργο Ροθ Σπιεγελμαν

  • Manomu P.
    04/15/2019 22:29

    Imagine someone play Hentai or Porn on this >_>

  • Kristian R.
    04/12/2019 05:16

    Try making "Sophia" The A.I. robot to look at it. Maybe we can get a hold of what robots are actually feeling....

  • Fanny M.
    04/09/2019 09:24

    Hermoso

  • Writban A.
    04/08/2019 13:01

    What I hear is that private social media posts are up for sale

  • Rita B.
    04/07/2019 14:43

    Great visuals.

  • Avinash C.
    04/06/2019 13:53

    Nice