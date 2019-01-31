back
Australia: bats suffer from major heatwave
Intense heat waves wiped out almost one third of Australia's spectacled flying foxes.
01/31/2019 11:49 AM
- 412.4k
- 3.1k
- 100
62 comments
Wilfred C.03/01/2019 03:17
Wilfred C.03/01/2019 02:47
I look at the weather network and it was normal weather for Australia,, more lie and bullshit
Malik S.02/28/2019 20:56
Robert D.02/28/2019 12:42
Humans working together with satan for destroying God's creations!😢
Jenny C.02/27/2019 03:30
Estamos contribuyendo a la extinción de muchos animales y plantas.de nuestro hermoso planeta...😠BASTA YAAAAAAAAAA !!!!
Saiful A.02/25/2019 02:14
Milan P.02/24/2019 15:29
Rafiqunnobi S.02/22/2019 14:05
Made J.02/22/2019 03:57
J S.02/21/2019 22:54
it is due to large land clearing, causing an increase in the temperature of the air on the earth, and that's all because of irresponsible human beings!
Ixan J.02/21/2019 14:41
Muhammad A.02/21/2019 07:26
🐾💚Happy National Love Your Pet Day! 🧡🐾
Khalid I.02/21/2019 02:39
So sad
Tunlin L.02/20/2019 18:28
Global warming said green house effect only. But I see it can be jointed reaction from many Relationship of world. Forrest damage and desert widen problem Our planetcore anomalies with heat level Rising and next can become from our sun Star anomalies. Today australia heat waves can be our Sun anomalies directly. Solar storm can Make heat waves over our world. Nasa silented in this but today events are real.
Ümran B.02/20/2019 17:59
Please help bats
Subrahmanya P.02/20/2019 06:08
Very. Super
Scot G.02/18/2019 08:25
Want to see one of the best bay shows go to Maclean Showground west of Yamba , I reckon over 2 million fly up the river each nite on sun set best show in town 👍
Yuri O.02/16/2019 17:26
David W.02/16/2019 05:04
If 1/3 of the population were decimated, then you lost 3.3%.
Luis A.02/15/2019 23:00
Que tristeza ya por ahi hay desequilibrio ecologico