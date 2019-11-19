back
Australia: This woman saved a koala from the flames
This koala was caught in a bushfire, but this woman managed to save him just in time. Hundreds of these animals have already died in the raging Australian wildfires. More details on these wildfires in the comments below. 👇
11/19/2019 5:05 PM
Christine K.12/02/2019 00:44
This little one died, he didn't make it.
Isabel B.11/29/2019 21:02
Every time I see this video it make me cry this lady did everything but it was in vain because he was so burnt that the doctors had euthanised him, he was suffering. R I P baby, my precious one
