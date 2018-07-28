back

Beauty Blogger Defends Exploiting "Servants"

This beauty blogger delivered a tone-deaf rant about new rights given to her "servants." The internet replied with straight 🔥.

07/28/2018 9:01 PM
  • 455.0k
  • 261

195 comments

  • Edgar S.
    04/15/2019 12:13

    Hmmm amalihiah more 🎭🎭🎭🎭

  • Alhabib A.
    08/31/2018 18:12

    الخليجيين بشكل عام و الكويت و قطر والبحرين بشكل خاص ضنات قحبه

  • Fatma Z.
    08/31/2018 14:40

    Israël IS killing palestiniens every day no one talks about that!!!! Why ?

  • Âmįr M.
    08/30/2018 18:31

    tli9lak wahda kima hadi sahbi

  • Abdo N.
    08/30/2018 17:41

    هلا

  • Boudar M.
    08/29/2018 20:14

    تىاىو زز

  • Akram A.
    08/28/2018 18:52

    اتفووووو

  • شكري ش.
    08/28/2018 18:13

    Nice

  • Oussama S.
    08/28/2018 13:35

    Not cool Kuwait

  • Ilyasin M.
    08/27/2018 20:46

    She not human she is a dog

  • Elhadj L.
    08/27/2018 18:33

    الله سلام عليكم

  • Nada A.
    08/27/2018 15:29

    هي لا تمثل الدين إسلامي في شي الله يهديهم كم أكره الخليج 😡

  • Rami B.
    08/27/2018 09:38

    Slavery in 2018

  • Sayfou A.
    08/27/2018 06:37

    Merci chef

  • Manahel S.
    08/27/2018 00:03

    Makeup artists are brainless they should focus on putting all that makeup on their faces and keep their mouths zipped social media would be a better place without them

  • Khadidja M.
    08/26/2018 23:05

    Quién es?

  • Aya B.
    08/25/2018 23:52

    wtf

  • Suleyman C.
    08/25/2018 07:53

    This is about the BEST COMMENT SO FAR !! Robyn Taylor you are a hero

  • Sajjad A.
    08/25/2018 06:21

    تم

  • Salih F.
    08/25/2018 03:50

    She doesn't represnt Arab, she talks about herself about her dirty mind