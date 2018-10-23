back

Blue crabs are a curse for Tunisian fishermen

These blue crabs are nicknamed "Daesh" after the jihadist group. Why? Because for Tunisian fishermen, they're a "real curse".

6 comments

  • Marty L.
    10/24/2018 19:34

    first an invasive danger to fishing, now closed season to protect them. circle of death.

  • Saijee M.
    10/24/2018 14:57

    u call dem curse....we call dem blessings...delicious

  • Muhammad F.
    10/24/2018 05:53

    U can send all of them to us in Malaysia. We'll take em all without charging you a single cent

  • Ali-Azri H.
    10/24/2018 00:59

    Send them to Malaysia please. We love it.

  • SmSm K.
    10/23/2018 21:11

    Nearly 80%of the video is not true.. This swimng blue crabs existed in the medetranian long decades ago.. We like it so much in Egypt, it consider a popular meal in Egypt.

  • Jhune V.
    10/23/2018 20:00

    export them to philippines at low cost.we like it verry much.😂😂😂