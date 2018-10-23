back
Blue crabs are a curse for Tunisian fishermen
These blue crabs are nicknamed "Daesh" after the jihadist group. Why? Because for Tunisian fishermen, they're a "real curse".
10/23/2018 5:59 PM
6 comments
Marty L.10/24/2018 19:34
first an invasive danger to fishing, now closed season to protect them. circle of death.
Saijee M.10/24/2018 14:57
u call dem curse....we call dem blessings...delicious
Muhammad F.10/24/2018 05:53
U can send all of them to us in Malaysia. We'll take em all without charging you a single cent
Ali-Azri H.10/24/2018 00:59
Send them to Malaysia please. We love it.
SmSm K.10/23/2018 21:11
Nearly 80%of the video is not true.. This swimng blue crabs existed in the medetranian long decades ago.. We like it so much in Egypt, it consider a popular meal in Egypt.
Jhune V.10/23/2018 20:00
export them to philippines at low cost.we like it verry much.😂😂😂