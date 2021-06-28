back

Brut documentary: Inside NYC's bike life culture

Riding a dirt bike or a 4-wheeler is illegal in New York City. But some ATV riders and bikers say they feel safer riding than facing the NYPD in a car... Watch Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin's latest documentary inside NYC's bike life culture.

06/28/2021 12:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 13:50

    Brut documentary: Inside NYC's bike life culture

  2. 5:29

    A film explores the controversial practice of conversion therapy

  3. 7:50

    The anatomy of a police killing in America

  4. 5:37

    Do women police differently than men?

  5. 6:56

    The life of Britney Spears

  6. 7:09

    A day with Paperboy Prince

9 comments

  • Dave A.
    12 hours

    If I was mayor,, I'd get a quad myself, ride with them and say look... get a plate on your bike, try not be to crazy in high traffic. I'll make some new rules that will let atv's and dirt bikes ride on the street... If things are cool for a year... I will make areas in the city so everyone can hang out and be safe... I bet they would like that... Because police have alot more important things going on than pulling over a dirt bike.

  • Or S.
    14 hours

    Absolutely- this is a free country last I checked- if Billy Bo in Tennessee can ride an ATV so should Metro NYC Residents. Police here in SF once cuffed me threw me in thr back of a grated floor van putting me on my knees so they'd get scrapped up. I should have sued them. They never asked me any questions, crime: I entered a bar through a screen window and not the front door. BS

  • Brut
    17 hours

    What happened to Sircarlyle Arnold reminded many of when George Floyd was kneeled on by an officer. However, in Sircarlyle's case, no charges were filed: https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-no-criminal-charges-knee-neck-nypd-20210402-qculjlcklvam3hj6bzprapl25i-story.html

  • LA M.
    20 hours

    if these dudes have girlfriends or wives, they'd be smart to take out a nice life insurance policy on these dudes. anothet reason women outlive men

  • Muhaamad H.
    21 hours

    Keep doing what are u doing guys and screw the police

  • Michael W.
    a day

    more dipshits who dont obey the laws, and the public will back them up

  • Alexander A.
    a day

    If you met an accident is that your hobby dude!

  • Solange A.
    a day

    Inintéressants

  • Andrew R.
    a day

    Cool hobby.