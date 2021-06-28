back
Brut documentary: Inside NYC's bike life culture
Riding a dirt bike or a 4-wheeler is illegal in New York City. But some ATV riders and bikers say they feel safer riding than facing the NYPD in a car... Watch Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin's latest documentary inside NYC's bike life culture.
06/28/2021 12:59 PM
- New
9 comments
Dave A.12 hours
If I was mayor,, I'd get a quad myself, ride with them and say look... get a plate on your bike, try not be to crazy in high traffic. I'll make some new rules that will let atv's and dirt bikes ride on the street... If things are cool for a year... I will make areas in the city so everyone can hang out and be safe... I bet they would like that... Because police have alot more important things going on than pulling over a dirt bike.
Or S.14 hours
Absolutely- this is a free country last I checked- if Billy Bo in Tennessee can ride an ATV so should Metro NYC Residents. Police here in SF once cuffed me threw me in thr back of a grated floor van putting me on my knees so they'd get scrapped up. I should have sued them. They never asked me any questions, crime: I entered a bar through a screen window and not the front door. BS
Brut17 hours
What happened to Sircarlyle Arnold reminded many of when George Floyd was kneeled on by an officer. However, in Sircarlyle's case, no charges were filed: https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-no-criminal-charges-knee-neck-nypd-20210402-qculjlcklvam3hj6bzprapl25i-story.html
LA M.20 hours
if these dudes have girlfriends or wives, they'd be smart to take out a nice life insurance policy on these dudes. anothet reason women outlive men
Muhaamad H.21 hours
Keep doing what are u doing guys and screw the police
Michael W.a day
more dipshits who dont obey the laws, and the public will back them up
Alexander A.a day
If you met an accident is that your hobby dude!
Solange A.a day
Inintéressants
Andrew R.a day
Cool hobby.