Brut Documentary: The real story behind the viral #BodegaChallenge
In this Bronx bodega, 2+2 = free groceries. To help out his community, Medy came up with a simple idea: Answer a question right, get 5 seconds to grab anything you want from his family’s store ... Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin gives you the real story behind TikTok's viral #bodegachallenge.
07/05/2021 2:58 PM
