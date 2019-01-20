back

Brut spoke with marchers at the 3rd annual Women's March in D.C.

Controversy overshadowed the third annual Women's March in Washington, D.C. Brut was there — and we asked marchers if any of that matters to the overall cause.

01/19/2019 10:57 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:09 AM

10 comments

  • Zuby Z.
    01/20/2019 21:54

    Women should have control over their own bodies.... Ermmmmm, haven't they?

  • Sylvien V.
    01/20/2019 12:17

    Brave Women change the World!

  • Bridgette M.
    01/20/2019 06:49

    Little girl so cute. And she is rite. !!!!

  • Keith E.
    01/20/2019 05:13

    Most of the women are ugly.

  • Nora G.
    01/20/2019 02:52

    Go Savvy!!

  • Odell C.
    01/20/2019 00:41

    AMADEA FAMILY Funerar

  • Douglas M.
    01/20/2019 00:11

    After I found out my X wife got a abortion on the very last day she could at 7 months I got sick....

  • Letty M.
    01/20/2019 00:07

    Women keep moving upwards, Neanderthals cannot stop us!

  • Christopher J.
    01/20/2019 00:06

    so now you admit you're major hypocrites, don't care about the lynching of gays, ignore anti Semites, and are now officially dumber than trump supporters. Go Run train somewhere else

  • Muhammad A.
    01/20/2019 00:02

    Nice

