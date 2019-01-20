back
Brut spoke with marchers at the 3rd annual Women's March in D.C.
Controversy overshadowed the third annual Women's March in Washington, D.C. Brut was there — and we asked marchers if any of that matters to the overall cause.
01/19/2019 10:57 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:09 AM
10 comments
Zuby Z.01/20/2019 21:54
Women should have control over their own bodies.... Ermmmmm, haven't they?
Sylvien V.01/20/2019 12:17
Brave Women change the World!
Bridgette M.01/20/2019 06:49
Little girl so cute. And she is rite. !!!!
Keith E.01/20/2019 05:13
Most of the women are ugly.
Nora G.01/20/2019 02:52
Go Savvy!!
Odell C.01/20/2019 00:41
AMADEA FAMILY Funerar
Douglas M.01/20/2019 00:11
After I found out my X wife got a abortion on the very last day she could at 7 months I got sick....
Letty M.01/20/2019 00:07
Women keep moving upwards, Neanderthals cannot stop us!
Christopher J.01/20/2019 00:06
so now you admit you're major hypocrites, don't care about the lynching of gays, ignore anti Semites, and are now officially dumber than trump supporters. Go Run train somewhere else
Muhammad A.01/20/2019 00:02
Nice