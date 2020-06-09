back
Carbon quotas to reduce emissions in Lahti, Finland
Rewarding citizens who respect quotas to reduce carbon emissions, that's the goal of an initiative taken by the Finnish city of Lahti.
09/06/2020 4:00 PM
3 comments
Vedran B.5 days
Great idea well done 👏
Kim L.5 days
What a great idea.. also in Canada we should be rewarded for staying healthy and not burdening our health care system..
Ariel F.5 days
💚