China's first solar highway
This highway in China generates solar energy, even while people are driving over it.
05/24/2018 10:27 PM
- 927.3k
- 8.4k
- 191
90 comments
Thankgod T.12/14/2018 19:21
please how can i get the company that do this project？ can someone help me with locating the company for me
Dakssh A.09/18/2018 16:54
Flintobox magnetic crain by Dakssh Narula https://youtu.be/qgyN-hR1vao
Babulal N.09/01/2018 15:38
Brilliant technology future energy
Samad K.06/03/2018 19:19
jinan waksa bachai makhta shwalo
Richard H.06/02/2018 13:39
engineering of the future
Braddy H.06/02/2018 11:28
The scientists for the tech was probably from Australia. The dumb government got rid of the best scientists
Raymond W.05/31/2018 21:13
China now will be front
Zorain H.05/29/2018 05:39
something you can work on.
Prashant N.05/29/2018 01:52
Wow
Rraman B.05/28/2018 17:12
Where to discard these solar panels when this technology will get obsolete . On earth ???
Jesse S.05/28/2018 15:57
It's easier to destroy than to build. That's what makes America great. National Pride.
Raviraz R.05/28/2018 15:44
..
Ahsan L.05/28/2018 15:36
defuq
Chris J.05/28/2018 15:03
this is the answer to range limitations in EVs
Thantun A.05/28/2018 14:20
ေရလည္လန္းတယ္
Sheikh N.05/28/2018 13:43
Assi nhi bana lalteen charge karun sum
Arun B.05/28/2018 12:05
c bro.....
Sadeeq W.05/28/2018 11:23
Waooww
Bhaskar G.05/28/2018 07:16
Great
Hammad A.05/28/2018 07:03
inovation...!!