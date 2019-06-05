back
China: Yellow Dragon Valley's exceptional landscape
This hidden treasure takes you past over 2,500 natural pools and stunning waterfalls. Oh, and it's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. 😏 This is the "Yellow Dragon Valley."
06/05/2019 6:53 AM
50 comments
Françoise M.07/27/2019 19:43
Amazing! Thanks a lot for sharing.
Georgina N.07/22/2019 05:55
Wonderful
Levoj N.07/19/2019 12:02
Oi naa raba ni sa ato iterenary,hehhehe
Holly S.07/07/2019 13:07
Beautiful.
Ume-Abubakar M.07/05/2019 00:48
Amazing
Veena P.07/02/2019 11:16
is this where you went?
Sumaya H.06/29/2019 06:10
cholotoh jaigah!
El D.06/28/2019 01:02
Jusenkyo!
Tina T.06/26/2019 16:30
How wonderful it like an osias
Verona W.06/26/2019 16:13
Been there. Its breathtakingly beautiful
Kate C.06/26/2019 02:56
There you go sister!!
Nancy Y.06/25/2019 16:23
Pools sound like Yellowstone Nat’l Park.
Mary H.06/25/2019 03:54
omg so many things to see 😲
Priya B.06/25/2019 00:27
, , ,
Marcelle A.06/24/2019 08:16
I will never visit any Chinese or Asian country until they stop abusing animals. Yea the scenes might be nice but what the people do to animals is vile. Takes away the beauty
Tenzin W.06/23/2019 14:35
Tibet!!
Patricia B.06/23/2019 04:44
this looks pretty cool.
Chris Y.06/21/2019 15:33
China is a beautiful country.
Tina T.06/19/2019 14:30
It's so beautiful !Thank you for sharing this video
Larissa J.06/19/2019 05:51
Can u relax in these pools or are they too hot?