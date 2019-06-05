back

China: Yellow Dragon Valley's exceptional landscape

This hidden treasure takes you past over 2,500 natural pools and stunning waterfalls. Oh, and it's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. 😏 This is the "Yellow Dragon Valley."

06/05/2019 6:53 AM
  • 88.7k
  • 76

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

50 comments

  • Françoise M.
    07/27/2019 19:43

    Amazing! Thanks a lot for sharing.

  • Georgina N.
    07/22/2019 05:55

    Wonderful

  • Levoj N.
    07/19/2019 12:02

    Oi naa raba ni sa ato iterenary,hehhehe

  • Holly S.
    07/07/2019 13:07

    Beautiful.

  • Ume-Abubakar M.
    07/05/2019 00:48

    Amazing

  • Veena P.
    07/02/2019 11:16

    is this where you went?

  • Sumaya H.
    06/29/2019 06:10

    cholotoh jaigah!

  • El D.
    06/28/2019 01:02

    Jusenkyo!

  • Tina T.
    06/26/2019 16:30

    How wonderful it like an osias

  • Verona W.
    06/26/2019 16:13

    Been there. Its breathtakingly beautiful

  • Kate C.
    06/26/2019 02:56

    There you go sister!!

  • Nancy Y.
    06/25/2019 16:23

    Pools sound like Yellowstone Nat’l Park.

  • Mary H.
    06/25/2019 03:54

    omg so many things to see 😲

  • Priya B.
    06/25/2019 00:27

    , , ,

  • Marcelle A.
    06/24/2019 08:16

    I will never visit any Chinese or Asian country until they stop abusing animals. Yea the scenes might be nice but what the people do to animals is vile. Takes away the beauty

  • Tenzin W.
    06/23/2019 14:35

    Tibet!!

  • Patricia B.
    06/23/2019 04:44

    this looks pretty cool.

  • Chris Y.
    06/21/2019 15:33

    China is a beautiful country.

  • Tina T.
    06/19/2019 14:30

    It's so beautiful !Thank you for sharing this video

  • Larissa J.
    06/19/2019 05:51

    Can u relax in these pools or are they too hot?