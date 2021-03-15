back

Color the Water: Fighting Racism in Surf Culture

“I had no idea there would be this much racism in the water.” Together, they fight racism in L.A.’s surf culture. Meet Color the Water.

03/15/2021 1:26 PM
2 comments

  • Raquiyah M.
    31 minutes

    Beautiful!!! <3 <3

  • Robert P.
    an hour

    Yes sharks

