back
Color the Water: Fighting Racism in Surf Culture
“I had no idea there would be this much racism in the water.” Together, they fight racism in L.A.’s surf culture. Meet Color the Water.
03/15/2021 1:26 PM
- New
And even more
- 12:15
Color the Water: Fighting Racism in Surf Culture
- 5:45
Female genital mutilation survivor is fighting against the practice of cutting girls
- 4:11
Life after prison: A new home for formerly incarcerated men
- 2:06
George Floyd, remembered
- 4:08
Meanwhile in Lebanon... a box of pasta costs $12.50...
- 3:55
The problem with the "male gaze" in Hollywood
2 comments
Raquiyah M.31 minutes
Beautiful!!! <3 <3
Robert P.an hour
Yes sharks