Doñana National Park's unique ecosystem is shrinking
"We see it in the continuous decline in groundwater levels, the decline in the number of species, the decline in bird populations." It's one of Europe's largest wetlands. And it's drying up.
03/17/2018 3:06 PM
1 comment
Hannah T.03/17/2018 15:20
useful video?