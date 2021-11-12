back
Documentary: Saype: The street artist who paints nature
This street artist makes massive paintings on nature. Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing followed him as he worked on his latest project in South Beach, Miami. Meet SAYPE.
12/11/2021
