Documentary: Saype: The street artist who paints nature

This street artist makes massive paintings on nature. Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing followed him as he worked on his latest project in South Beach, Miami. Meet SAYPE.

12/11/2021 5:58 PM
    Documentary: Saype: The street artist who paints nature

