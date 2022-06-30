Donald Trump's role in SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade
Here's how Donald Trump was responsible for the religious rights' role in overturning Roe V. Wade …
The real life of a stay-at-home husband
"Check your misogyny at the door: It's a day in the life of a stay-at-home husband." He cleans the house. She pays the bills. Brut spoke to Hunter and Maya Leppard about the story behind their hilarious TikTok videos.
Abortion before Roe v. Wade
She was 19. She had an abortion nine years before Roe v. Wade made it legal. Elizabeth Stone tells Brut her story.
AOC addresses abortion rights rally
"I was raped while I was living here in New York City." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her personal experience at an abortion rights rally ...
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
“I had an abortion because ...”
“Because I was assaulted.” “Because I was too young to have a baby.” “Because I wanted to.” They all chose to have an abortion and fight for everyone’s right to do the same. Here’s why ...
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
"It's probably the best thing I've ever done." - Emma Thompson on her latest role
She plays a widow who hires a sex worker to experience her first orgasm, in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." Emma Thompson tells Brut why she'd never before encountered this kind of role ... #Tribeca2022
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022