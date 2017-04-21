Donald Trump U-turns on foreign policy

President Donald J. Trump changed his mind on many foreign policy issues this month.
26 comments
Rita S.06/03/2017 22:44
8 8
Lance K.04/23/2017 03:16
include this
Steven M.04/23/2017 01:34
All I see is a guy who can fess up to the fact that he was wrong
Erik M.04/23/2017 00:47
He didn't change his mind assholes now that he's in office he sees what's really happening.
Sergio V.04/22/2017 23:25
"But but but but what about Hillary's E-Mails"
Renzo H.04/22/2017 21:46
This dude is a fuckin idiot
Kniery A.04/22/2017 21:38
I love Trump keeping his word for police and military. I like it you try it it doesn't work try something new! Keep it up!!
Giovanni R.04/22/2017 20:39
hes just now catching up to what everyone has been aware of for at least a decade,there is no excuse for anyone in power to be this ignorant
Jay J.04/22/2017 20:30
With all due respect president Trump, you are bipolar and a joke....
Paul S.04/22/2017 20:16
And his supporters don't care. They didn't vote for him because of his policies. They voted for him because he is a racist.
Carlos S.04/22/2017 19:34
Earth day
Derek W.04/22/2017 17:12
get weekend woke fam
Zudo M.04/22/2017 15:34
No offense my dear Americans brothers and sisters ur government knows exactly wat they r doing and this clown is just a distraction
Mus T.04/22/2017 14:32
If you don't like what he says....just wait a day or so. He changes like the weather. The great windsock!
Cephora A.04/22/2017 13:47
He is the dumbest man on earth
Pete W.04/22/2017 12:56
God damn it. How can people even listen to this fool?
Giuseppe P.04/22/2017 12:28
Atleaat he didnt say he never said NATO was obsolete. He acknowledged he said it once and then corrected himself. If only he did that with everything he said
Geoffrey F.04/22/2017 10:57
The problem is, he still has his head firmly shoved up his ass. The only policy is he has changed on are ones which he really had no choice but to change on (or was told to do so by his daughter because she saw YouTube video). How are his opinions changing when it comes to global warming? Still denying it? How about the denigration of women or assault on science? How about our education system? No...not impressed in the slightest.
Sam A.04/22/2017 10:56
Adebiyi Charles
Marlon D.04/22/2017 10:29
Dumb assjhole