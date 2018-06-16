back

El Paricutín destroyed an entire village in Mexico

This Mexican village was entirely buried in lava rock, except for its church. Here's the story of San Juan Parangaricutiro.

06/16/2018 3:12 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 58

41 comments

  • Mike A.
    01/16/2019 03:37

    Simplemente maravilloso.

  • Perla Y.
    01/14/2019 01:03

    espero me visites

  • Esmeralda T.
    08/27/2018 13:31

    Where i took you 🙄

  • Glad A.
    07/10/2018 19:46

    Truly a beautiful place!! Jesus is protecting his Church there!! So beautiful!! Amen.

  • Kat M.
    07/03/2018 03:44

    ABOMINATION!! TEAR IT DOWN!!! NOT FROM THIS HEMISPHERE, SADISTIC RELIGION FORCED ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES!!!!

  • Elizabeth E.
    06/30/2018 17:42

    Eyyyyyyyyy Michoacán!!

  • Alina D.
    06/30/2018 16:41

    lets gooooo 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Mine R.
    06/30/2018 13:03

    Es una beautiful historia,muy interesante!

  • Fran M.
    06/30/2018 01:26

    Ookiilkko

  • Zacatuercas D.
    06/29/2018 05:09

    Perron volveré

  • Cristina S.
    06/28/2018 21:45

    Francisco Jesús teniendo esto en México, quieren ir a Grecia. Me duelen... Me duelen 😢

  • Kirsty S.
    06/28/2018 21:18

    how cool does this look?!

  • Marina C.
    06/28/2018 20:38

    Yanr

  • Marlene A.
    06/28/2018 19:27

    No se

  • Fellita F.
    06/26/2018 12:20

    Amen

  • Frankie V.
    06/26/2018 00:44

    I been there when I was a kid ... the drive to this place is nice & the new church has a place where it tells the story

  • Antonio A.
    06/25/2018 22:49

    its in michoacan bro

  • Ana V.
    06/25/2018 22:31

    start learning Michoacán’s history, because next year this will be one of our stops

  • Lizeth R.
    06/25/2018 12:48

    Mira apenes leí que ibas a ir a visitar esta belleza!

  • Ray Z.
    06/25/2018 09:04

    Beautiful place, I went when I was a kid and I still remember it very vividly.