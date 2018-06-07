back
Elephants living conditions in Thailand
Training camps, back rides, abuse... In Thailand, elephants are not living a happy life. But thanks to these initiatives, mindsets could evolve. 🐘
06/07/2018 3:51 PM
57 comments
Mackenzie S.03/24/2019 02:46
Switch: Human carries Elephant ..how does it feel
Brijpal T.06/30/2018 01:05
बहुत सुंदर
Md A.06/29/2018 02:41
Jennifer W.06/29/2018 00:30
How can we help?
Bao C.06/27/2018 11:01
Ở bên thái lan
Raghu R.06/27/2018 09:17
Fernanda G.06/27/2018 00:56
Dee A.06/26/2018 06:15
Let elephants enjoy a free life also.
Chaima C.06/25/2018 21:59
واش سخفت نكون معاهم
Sebastian G.06/23/2018 16:20
Animal enslavement..
ابو ح.06/22/2018 03:32
خالد ن.06/21/2018 20:30
Toor G.06/21/2018 11:15
Ana C.06/20/2018 15:24
Malditos malditos, es horroroso ver eso, yo no puedo ni siquiera subir a un caballito
Prasop T.06/19/2018 21:50
ครับ ลองฟังเสียงเขาดูบ้างครับ ผมกำลังทำสิ่งเหล่านี้อยู่ที่ล่วครับ
Vinaykulkarni06/19/2018 01:57
Gajraj it's a pity you are treated this way. Shame on humans the tourists and all who are into this.
Josue S.06/18/2018 19:22
Cerdos asiaticos
Danuel K.06/18/2018 14:36
Such regal animals definitely not for riding on But there will be dumb arses that will do
Roberta S.06/18/2018 11:36
When there's no demand, there won't be any exploitation and abuse on these beautiful animals.. pls stop riding on elephants to save these animals..
Sonia A.06/17/2018 07:50
Boa acho nada bonito monte de vermes