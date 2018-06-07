back

Elephants living conditions in Thailand

Training camps, back rides, abuse... In Thailand, elephants are not living a happy life. But thanks to these initiatives, mindsets could evolve. 🐘

06/07/2018 3:51 PM
  • 3.4m
  • 78

57 comments

  • Mackenzie S.
    03/24/2019 02:46

    Switch: Human carries Elephant ..how does it feel

  • Brijpal T.
    06/30/2018 01:05

  • Md A.
    06/29/2018 02:41

  • Jennifer W.
    06/29/2018 00:30

    How can we help?

  • Bao C.
    06/27/2018 11:01

  • Raghu R.
    06/27/2018 09:17

  • Fernanda G.
    06/27/2018 00:56

  • Dee A.
    06/26/2018 06:15

    Let elephants enjoy a free life also.

  • Chaima C.
    06/25/2018 21:59

  • Sebastian G.
    06/23/2018 16:20

    Animal enslavement..

  • ابو ح.
    06/22/2018 03:32

  • خالد ن.
    06/21/2018 20:30

  • Toor G.
    06/21/2018 11:15

  • Ana C.
    06/20/2018 15:24

    Malditos malditos, es horroroso ver eso, yo no puedo ni siquiera subir a un caballito

  • Prasop T.
    06/19/2018 21:50

    ครับ ลองฟังเสียงเขาดูบ้างครับ ผมกำลังทำสิ่งเหล่านี้อยู่ที่ล่วครับ

  • Vinaykulkarni
    06/19/2018 01:57

    Gajraj it's a pity you are treated this way. Shame on humans the tourists and all who are into this.

  • Josue S.
    06/18/2018 19:22

  • Danuel K.
    06/18/2018 14:36

    Such regal animals definitely not for riding on But there will be dumb arses that will do

  • Roberta S.
    06/18/2018 11:36

    When there's no demand, there won't be any exploitation and abuse on these beautiful animals.. pls stop riding on elephants to save these animals..

  • Sonia A.
    06/17/2018 07:50

    Boa acho nada bonito monte de vermes