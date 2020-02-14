back
Everything You Want to Know About Robert Mueller
Finally — the much-anticipated Mueller report has been submitted to the Attorney General. Meet the man behind it.
03/22/2019 8:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:53 PM
22 comments
David S.02/14/2020 07:58
Crooked
Carlota Z.03/29/2019 04:09
An admirable politician and man!! My greatest respect and full support for a great ethical, citizen of the United States of America!!
Michael P.03/24/2019 13:16
Let’s remember who’s idea it was to employe him to investigate! Direct your anger at them for the money wasted not him he’s just doing a job like most of us here !
Artemis B.03/24/2019 08:38
This whole fiasco smells of a rotten coverup by the orange prick. On Friday night it comes out, while he’s innocently at Maralago, not saying anything, distancing himself from the occurrence. Not like Trump. America we’re being hoodwinked! There has to be justice somewhere. This system is not as the constitution says. The power brokers are running the show and we’re getting screwed.
Steve P.03/23/2019 15:26
How long did we already know this? ... Two years of political resistance diverting money, time and MSM coverage for what? A claim CrookedH made the very next day after losing the Election! ... This guy was in her pocket the whole time ... ABUSE OF POWERS IN EVERY BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT ,,, THAT IS WHY I WILL VOTE FOR TRUMP!
Paul W.03/23/2019 05:28
The question now is, will it be released in full, redacted to the point it’s useless, or buried until next week when everyone forgets to ask about it and whatever narrative is trumpeted out by your chosen news source
Cindy C.03/23/2019 02:45
Your only as good as your word isn't Trump can get credit for.
Ian M.03/23/2019 02:25
This on a Friday night news dump? We are supposed to have moved on by Monday.
Paul R.03/23/2019 01:51
He's getting paid overtime for doing something even if it's wrong
Valli S.03/23/2019 00:54
Good man
Cody C.03/23/2019 00:49
So how's that impeachment going guys? Asking for a friend
Mary R.03/23/2019 00:40
I feel like it is part of the checks and balances. He has integrity! The report will stand on its own merit!
Curt B.03/23/2019 00:35
Cost of Mueller Probe thus far: $25,000,000 Fines and Forfeitures Brought in by Mueller/SDNY Probe: Manafort - $26,740,000 Cohen - $1,850,100 Flynn - $500 Papadopoulos - $9,500 Gates - $20,000 van der Zwaan - $20,000 TOTAL: $28,640,100 Total Profit: $3,640,100
Ryan K.03/23/2019 00:12
675 days and 25 million dollars down the drain!
Christopher C.03/22/2019 23:52
Nothing burger investigation finally comes to an end, such a waste of tax dollars
Mona G.03/22/2019 23:46
Seriously?? If this is a man of integrity this country is alreadyy lost
Candace L.03/22/2019 23:35
Trump isnt good enough to even shine this mans shoes.
Joe F.03/22/2019 23:13
But trump has the best words, words that you put your vocab to shame. 😂😂😂😂
Derek E.03/22/2019 22:24
And there's nothing in it of any worth, the hopes and dreams of the hate spewing left will be destroyed.
Joe C.03/22/2019 22:10
President Pinocchio must be in jail before 2020