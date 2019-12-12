back

Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

It is a well known Christmas delicacy in France. Yet, L214 Ethique et Animaux revealed new footage to condemn a practice so controversial that many countries have banned it. Here is why foie gras is stirring up controversy again.

12/12/2019 5:31 PM
121 comments

  • Elizabeth J.
    2 hours

    I’ve known this for years and that was still so horrifying to watch it breaks my heart ☹️☹️

  • Jesse D.
    2 hours

    Want an animal species to thrive? The best thing to do? KILL THEM AND EAT THEM.

  • Jonathan H.
    4 hours

    Welcome to duck hell. Factory farming is evil but this wins the prize. Capitalism must be stopped. The victims will be humans some day, and in some ways we are already there.

  • Ky J.
    6 hours

    😞 people just don’t realise

  • Chakushin S.
    9 hours

    This is what happened in the "farm"... and we are what we eat... and see what happened around the world... 👀

  • Ann P.
    14 hours

    Please please please leave foie gras off your plate !!! Cruelty from birth to death for these beautiful birds.

  • Dino T.
    a day

    Pure evil

  • Zafersan K.
    a day

    american meat industry is similar

  • Kerry J.
    a day

    Nononono

  • Dee B.
    2 days

    Man's inhumanity to other species knows no bounds.....

  • Helen L.
    2 days

    Oh my god terrible

  • Jonathan B.
    2 days

    These are fucking sick people who do this - I am talking about you, the consumer! No demand, no business.

  • Chateau M.
    2 days

    🤮🤮🤮😡👿

  • Hyun N.
    2 days

    😂

  • Jake C.
    2 days

    Why are people seeing this as a negative thing Americans kill a shit ton of turkeys on thanksgiving and nobody said shit

  • Jeanpierre V.
    2 days

    The cruelty to human race is suddenly forgotten,,,,,

  • Pamela R.
    2 days

    Need stop poor ducks need stop this

  • Linda M.
    2 days

    Any time there is profit to be made from animals there is abuse. Human beings are the greediest animals on the planet.

  • Linda M.
  • Irina S.
    2 days

    Humanity is a deadly virus !! We kill everything airing including ourselves