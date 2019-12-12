back
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
It is a well known Christmas delicacy in France. Yet, L214 Ethique et Animaux revealed new footage to condemn a practice so controversial that many countries have banned it. Here is why foie gras is stirring up controversy again.
12/12/2019 5:31 PM
121 comments
Elizabeth J.2 hours
I’ve known this for years and that was still so horrifying to watch it breaks my heart ☹️☹️
Jesse D.2 hours
Want an animal species to thrive? The best thing to do? KILL THEM AND EAT THEM.
Jonathan H.4 hours
Welcome to duck hell. Factory farming is evil but this wins the prize. Capitalism must be stopped. The victims will be humans some day, and in some ways we are already there.
Ky J.6 hours
😞 people just don’t realise
Chakushin S.9 hours
This is what happened in the "farm"... and we are what we eat... and see what happened around the world... 👀
Ann P.14 hours
Please please please leave foie gras off your plate !!! Cruelty from birth to death for these beautiful birds.
Dino T.a day
Pure evil
Zafersan K.a day
american meat industry is similar
Kerry J.a day
Nononono
Dee B.2 days
Man's inhumanity to other species knows no bounds.....
Helen L.2 days
Oh my god terrible
Jonathan B.2 days
These are fucking sick people who do this - I am talking about you, the consumer! No demand, no business.
Chateau M.2 days
🤮🤮🤮😡👿
Hyun N.2 days
😂
Jake C.2 days
Why are people seeing this as a negative thing Americans kill a shit ton of turkeys on thanksgiving and nobody said shit
Jeanpierre V.2 days
The cruelty to human race is suddenly forgotten,,,,,
Pamela R.2 days
Need stop poor ducks need stop this
Linda M.2 days
Any time there is profit to be made from animals there is abuse. Human beings are the greediest animals on the planet.
Linda M.2 days
Irina S.2 days
Humanity is a deadly virus !! We kill everything airing including ourselves