France ends fossil fuel production

France becomes the first country in the world to end fossil fuel production.
42 comments
Gopakumar C.01/07/2018 16:04
If this is done in a faithful measure, it is good. But still, their oil reserve rankles.
Gurung S.12/30/2017 17:30
Dami
Negroja F.12/28/2017 13:07
You don't really need to product anything when you steal it from your past (or actual) colony. And uranium is totally a fossile energy, so this is total bullshit.
Prakash P.12/28/2017 04:39
What if the mobile charge goes off suddenly while flying it.?
Rahul M.12/28/2017 03:58
I thought chootiyas invented some alternative, assholes don't have much oils left in their own lands therefore all that drama.
Anna H.12/27/2017 16:42
in order to import it from other countries...
Maxime L.12/27/2017 13:14
When politicians take action, you know it's too late.
Yassine S.12/27/2017 13:08
but nuclear electricity still goes on 👍
Rosh S.12/27/2017 11:39
👍👍
Bhaskar W.12/27/2017 11:18
amazing... J'aime la France
Jad J.12/27/2017 05:51
In 2040 fossil fuel production in the world will be at the end 😂😂
Vinny T.12/27/2017 05:43
Waste of time China Pakistan India will never stop burning fossal fuel.
Rui D.12/27/2017 05:14
Aren't we all dead by then!
Todor M.12/27/2017 00:59
First kill it,than save it..
Mary K.12/27/2017 00:06
Awesome!!!
Erik N.12/27/2017 00:05
That goal should have been by 2025
Jeane T.12/26/2017 22:51
Excellent initiative and very good for our planet Earth💗💗💗👍👍👍
Stephen L.12/26/2017 22:48
Nuclear power and oil imports yay... Absolute nonsense. Vote grabbing twabble that thankfully has no traction in the age of social media.
Muhammad A.12/26/2017 22:39
How about stop manufacturing weapons?
Bob K.12/26/2017 22:28
Fornidable!