back

France ends fossil fuel production

France becomes the first country in the world to end fossil fuel production.

12/26/2017 6:36 PM
  • 33.8k
  • 68

And even more

  1. The Life of Greta Thunberg

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. Air Travel Pollution Keeps Growing

  4. Meanwhile in the Fight Against Climate Change

  5. What’s in the Air in Sydney and New Delhi?

  6. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

42 comments

  • Gopakumar C.
    01/07/2018 16:04

    If this is done in a faithful measure, it is good. But still, their oil reserve rankles.

  • Gurung S.
    12/30/2017 17:30

    Dami

  • Negroja F.
    12/28/2017 13:07

    You don't really need to product anything when you steal it from your past (or actual) colony. And uranium is totally a fossile energy, so this is total bullshit.

  • Prakash P.
    12/28/2017 04:39

    What if the mobile charge goes off suddenly while flying it.?

  • Rahul M.
    12/28/2017 03:58

    I thought chootiyas invented some alternative, assholes don't have much oils left in their own lands therefore all that drama.

  • Anna H.
    12/27/2017 16:42

    in order to import it from other countries...

  • Maxime L.
    12/27/2017 13:14

    When politicians take action, you know it's too late.

  • Yassine S.
    12/27/2017 13:08

    but nuclear electricity still goes on 👍

  • Rosh S.
    12/27/2017 11:39

    👍👍

  • Bhaskar W.
    12/27/2017 11:18

    amazing... J'aime la France

  • Jad J.
    12/27/2017 05:51

    In 2040 fossil fuel production in the world will be at the end 😂😂

  • Vinny T.
    12/27/2017 05:43

    Waste of time China Pakistan India will never stop burning fossal fuel.

  • Rui D.
    12/27/2017 05:14

    Aren't we all dead by then!

  • Todor M.
    12/27/2017 00:59

    First kill it,than save it..

  • Mary K.
    12/27/2017 00:06

    Awesome!!!

  • Erik N.
    12/27/2017 00:05

    That goal should have been by 2025

  • Jeane T.
    12/26/2017 22:51

    Excellent initiative and very good for our planet Earth💗💗💗👍👍👍

  • Stephen L.
    12/26/2017 22:48

    Nuclear power and oil imports yay... Absolute nonsense. Vote grabbing twabble that thankfully has no traction in the age of social media.

  • Muhammad A.
    12/26/2017 22:39

    How about stop manufacturing weapons?

  • Bob K.
    12/26/2017 22:28

    Fornidable!