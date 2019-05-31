back
Freegan Pony: a Paris restaurant fighting food waste
Cooking meals with unsold food and letting you pay what you want for them. That's what the Paris restaurant Freegan Pony has put in place to raise awareness about waste. Here is how it works.
05/31/2019 11:09 AM
- 304.8k
- 3.3k
- 78
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
45 comments
Malu R.06/28/2019 15:26
Wow! Wish I lived in Paris.
Sheila E.06/28/2019 10:38
Splendid idea. I grow the sprouted potatoes and onions. Also spring carrots.
Maria L.06/25/2019 11:48
Excellent job ! We shouldn't throw food and there shouldn't be a waste. Great respect to all of you who are willing to do this job 👍👍👍😊
Phesen C.06/25/2019 04:10
Wonderful job
Cecilia N.06/24/2019 09:23
Lo
ابو م.06/21/2019 22:16
رجاء مع اجرة الطياره لو في السياره
Balo N.06/21/2019 05:44
Bravo , c'est formidable vous faite
Aisha S.06/18/2019 12:17
Wonderful job
Bratya N.06/17/2019 17:38
Great job 😍 carry on
ຄອບຄົວ ອ.06/17/2019 09:55
ຂອ້ຍໄປຕະລາດກອນ່ຕອນຄາໍ່້ພົບກັນເດີອາ້ຍ
Zarin Z.06/16/2019 13:40
God bless his thoughts
Richard Z.06/16/2019 12:42
The USA will never give anything away. It's not profitable.
Dhanis D.06/16/2019 08:14
Superb
Antonio M.06/16/2019 01:32
go visit this place.. looks awesome!
Nelson R.06/15/2019 20:05
Hero;s
Nelson R.06/15/2019 20:04
hero'se
Vera D.06/15/2019 05:21
👏👏👏
Greta P.06/12/2019 15:10
😊
Kátia E.06/11/2019 01:23
and make compost as well maybe!!?
Syndie S.06/08/2019 16:30
Loving the concept I wish there was something like this in my country