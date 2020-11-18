back

Global meat production has been falling for two straight years

For the first time in 60 years, global meat production has been decreasing for two years in a row. Here’s why.

11/18/2020 5:31 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:04

    Global meat production has been falling for two straight years

  2. 3:00

    In some countries, the captive marine mammal industry continues to grow

  3. 6:16

    "The Tiger Mafia”: for 10 years, he investigated the underside of tiger trafficking

  4. 2:18

    Methane rising to the surface of lakes

  5. 4:56

    The life story of Kaavan the elephant

  6. 3:36

    Meet the endangered tree-kangaroo

2 comments

  • Jonathan M.
    an hour

    >EAT THE BUGS ALREADY

  • Jonathan M.
    an hour

    >EAT THE BUGS ALREADY

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.