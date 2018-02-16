back
Global warming is killing the seals of lake Saimaa in Finland.
These man-made snow banks could be the only way to save the seals living in lake Saimaa in Finland.
02/16/2018 4:17 PM
5 comments
Kwen Z.02/18/2018 00:09
Thank you
Connor L.02/17/2018 20:30
you are also the last of your species 😉ahaaa
Rose M.02/17/2018 18:09
See. When can do this. Build platforms for polar bears and seals. Anyone dumping plastic should be in prison. We can change this world for the next generations
Tarek A.02/17/2018 10:18
apnar seal naki?
Doris D.02/16/2018 18:11
It's too bad that our President doesn't believe in global warming.