Greta Thunberg's speech at Davos 2020

"Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour." Greta Thunberg faced off with world leaders again at Davos. Same place, same observation, one year after.

01/21/2020 3:54 PM
99 comments

  • Sheri C.
    8 minutes

    She's a puppet

  • Derick D.
    8 minutes

    Oh for fucks sake...

  • Liam M.
    9 minutes

    😂😂😂, and here come all the angry men ragin at a 16 yr old! Wise up!

  • Nenad D.
    9 minutes

    Its disgusting to see how grown ups react. IDIOTS this is your chid future, we are drowning in toxins and you mock a little girl that is pointing out the facts? Grow a brain retards

  • Edward M.
    13 minutes

    Let it all burn

  • Fran C.
    14 minutes

    Es tut mir leid das du der amerikanischen blöd man nochmals sehen müsstest...

  • David H.
    15 minutes

    oh fuck off bet her carbon foot print is massive ...

  • Ghazala M.
    15 minutes

    Long list of keyboard warriors with no life ready to pounce on a teenager. The world is doomed anyway!

  • Kris K.
    15 minutes

    Go plant a tree you little twit....

  • Stevie D.
    16 minutes

    Her words are like an adults way of using a sweet little girls voice to distract me as they reach slowly down my back pocket to grab my wallet as i cry about the governments mischievous use of the money i gave them.

  • Butch J.
    17 minutes

    Will you please shut up!!! You are so annoying!!!

  • Royston Y.
    17 minutes

    Jesus🙈 go to school please

  • Kenny S.
    19 minutes

    Soros puppy!!!

  • Michael J.
    19 minutes

    Well it would be more convincing if she will also join tree planting activities around the world or something. There are tons of org who does such stuffs even scientist who are discovering ways to replace plastic, or clean up drives and a tons more of things than just making speeches only.

  • Jan D.
    19 minutes

    Back to school! It is Wednesday!

  • Грабовски Л.
    20 minutes

    Meanwhile, Germany is opening new coal power plant Datteln 4, but somehow it's irrelevant to her

  • Robert S.
    25 minutes

    PURE INDOCTRINATION!

  • David K.
    28 minutes

    Get back to school you spoilt little cunt 😂

  • Shaiann I.
    32 minutes

    Actually people arrested for arson and the other couple hundred arrested and or charged for negligence are responsible for the fires

  • Mark P.
    35 minutes

    What a delusional little Soros puppet!