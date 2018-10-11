back
Hambach Forest in Germany supposedly saved from mining
Protesters fought for it, they battled the police for it, they even lived in it. 6 years later, Hambach forest might no longer be in jeopardy.
10/11/2018 5:31 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:53 AM
19 comments
Perk P.06/03/2019 11:42
The success story. They made. Movement
Simon D.11/01/2018 12:58
What do we have to do to stop the madness!
Kamsinge S.10/29/2018 19:30
Nice
BP U.10/27/2018 01:05
सुन्दर जेाडी!
Lorraine H.10/14/2018 07:18
Save the 12000 year old forest. Stop big polluters. Well done.
Allan B.10/13/2018 23:59
Rian Bevan karlito Jesse
Albrecht D.10/13/2018 14:04
Unglaublich, auf deutschem Boden Zustände wie in den Regenwald abholzenden Amazonas...!?!
Tigrilla G.10/12/2018 11:41
It is important to come together and support with our actions important projects like this one. Thank you so much for putting your lives on the line for this forest. What do you need from the general public for the forest to be permanently protected?
Marie K.10/11/2018 23:20
Well done guys xx
Amber J.10/11/2018 20:44
Wow...
Andrew P.10/11/2018 13:58
Germans got rid of nuclear power for this?
Claude A.10/11/2018 12:49
How can a government allows a 12,000 year-old forest be decimated for economic interests? Collusion, ignorance, corruption. So sad.
Alex S.10/11/2018 12:11
I think that is only a temprary measure. I read somewhere that I two years or so they can go at it again.
Hoshang I.10/11/2018 09:14
Please help and join . Soon Many more forest in India will be cleared by this greedy government.
Marian T.10/11/2018 08:53
Ah yes, the wonderful eu who set the environmental standards for 28 countries!?
Celina K.10/11/2018 08:33
Imagine a child never seeing or standing in a Forest ☹️ The people who take action for the planet blow my mind, they're amazing human beings, and they're doing it for all of us as well as the planet ❤️❤️❤️🌍🌎🌏
Jana B.10/11/2018 06:59
Petition already running!
Jonroe S.10/11/2018 06:35
When the law wont fix the problem, these people are willing to put their bodies on the line. Im proud of you guys
Angeline J.10/11/2018 05:54
Please safe our Arey colony too