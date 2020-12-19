back

How a 99-year-old still goes on bike rides

She's 99 years old but that's not stopping her from going on bike rides... thanks to the organization Cycling Without Age.

12/19/2020 10:58 PM
    How a 99-year-old still goes on bike rides

2 comments

  • VVood N.
    37 minutes

    . I wanna put a cart on the front of that electric bike so i can bike you and dad around when you guys get older

  • Lara V.
    an hour

    ooh, how amazing ☺️

